CREDIT ONE BANK® KICKS OFF THIRD ANNUAL 'ONE FOR THE COMMUNITY' PROGRAM TO SUPPORT LOCAL CHARITIES

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, January 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Credit One Bank, the official credit card partner of the Las Vegas Raiders and a pillar in the Las Vegas community, announced that their 'One for the Community' program will be returning for the third year in a row. Taking place throughout the 2023 Raiders regular and post-season with support from Raiders Defensive End Maxx Crosby, the program will support Las Vegas-based charities The Maxx Crosby Foundation and YMCA of Southern Nevada, donating $2,000 for each successful regular and post-season extra point kicked by the Raiders.“We are so excited to see One for the Community continue to grow and support our communities here in Southern Nevada,” said Amber Greenwalt, senior vice president of marketing at Credit One Bank.“None of this would be possible without the support of our incredible partners, the Las Vegas Raiders, and we are thrilled to work with Maxx Crosby this year. We are excited to see the program continue to grow and will be cheering our team on every step of the way.”The donation meter started during the first regular season game against the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Sept. 10. Each successful extra point kicked by the Raiders will add $2,000 to the running total that will be equally split between The Maxx Crosby Foundation and YMCA of Southern Nevada at the end of the post-season.“Having community partners such as Credit One Bank is part of what makes being with the Raiders so special,” said Crosby.“I can't wait to be a part of this program, knowing that we're not just playing for the fans, but directly supporting our local youth at the same time.”# # #About Credit One Bank:Credit One Bank is one of the fastest-growing credit card issuers in the U.S. Founded in 1984 and headquartered in Las Vegas, Credit One Bank offers a full spectrum of credit card products including cash back and points-based cards as well as jumbo CDs and high-yield savings accounts. Credit One Bank is also the Official Credit Card of the Las Vegas Raiders, NASCAR, WWE, the Vegas Golden Knights, and Best Friends Animal Society. Learn more at CreditOneBank, in our Newsroom , or on social media (@CreditOneBank) on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and LinkedIn.Credit One Bank Contact InformationTerri Maruca | Gage MorganKirvin Doak Communications...702.737.3100Las Vegas Raiders Contact InformationMike TaylorLas Vegas Raiders...725.840.3235

Gage Morgan

Kirvin Doak Communications

+1 7024037300

email us here