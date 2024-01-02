Proof Of The Pudding Acquires Southern Crust Catering Company

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Proof of the Pudding Expands Catering Offering for Valued and New Clients

- Adam Noyes, CEO, Proof of the PuddingATLANTA, GA, USA, January 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Proof of the Pudding , a leader in food service management and catering for state-of-the-art convention centers, sports and entertainment arenas, and college stadiums, today announced the acquisition of Southern Crust Catering Company . This mobile catering company serves upscale, Italian-themed on-site wood-fired pizzas, calzones, pastas, salads, charcuterie and house-made desserts. Based in Atlanta and known for its vintage 1953 Chevy truck, complete with a fully outfitted wood-fired brick pizza oven, Southern Crust has been treating weddings, company events, birthday and mitzvah guests and private parties to Neapolitan pizza and a full menu of breakfast, lunch and dinner food options served with the added touch of catering truck“Belle” since 2016.Proof of the Pudding's valued and new clients planning weddings, corporate and other special events will enjoy Southern Crust's upscale Italian menu items made with the best local and seasonal ingredients. Southern Crust is perfect as an event main attraction or an added snack option. Many brides and grooms across Georgia choose Southern Crust's custom pizzas as both the main course and also for an added late-night snack of tasty pies cooked in just ninety seconds for their guests.“The fact that Southern Crust's growth has been driven by referrals, word of mouth and a reputation for talented and super friendly chefs and staff speaks to the award-winning organization that founder Bob Lewis has built in a short time,” said Adam Noyes, CEO, Proof of the Pudding.“Southern Crust is a strong strategic fit with a passion for providing quality food and great service to customers across Georgia.”“Today marks an exciting new chapter for Southern Crust which is a natural extension of the Proof of the Pudding catering and event offerings,” said Bob Lewis.“We are excited to join the Proof team and share our mobile catering expertise to expand our offerings and customer reach.”About Proof of the PuddingBased in Atlanta, GA, Proof of the Pudding ( ) has served top-notch cuisine, service and design for clients nationwide for more than 44 years. Operating in 18+ states from state-of-the-art convention centers, sports arenas and cultural landmarks to collegiate stadiums, world-class golf courses, yacht shows and motorsports facilities, Proof's passion for elevated hospitality, service and quality is served daily via custom creative menus. The Company's list of partnerships includes PGA Tour, Gas South Arena, Michelin Raceway & Tower, The World of Coca-Cola, The Carter Presidential Library and Museum, Georgia Tech University, Duke University, Mississippi State University, Wake Forest University and Emory Sports Medicine Complex. Proof's services include food service and venue management, premium sports and entertainment, large-scale corporate and social events and wedding catering, customer service training and catering consulting. The Company's demonstrated expertise has been recognized with a variety of industry awards, most recently with BizBash's Industry Innovator Award.

