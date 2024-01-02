Netgate Releases New Cloud VPN Concentrator

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) We're excited to break the gridlock of overpriced giants with our high-performance cloud VPN solution.” - Jamie Thompson, Netgate CEOAUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, January 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Netgate®, a leader in secure networking solutions, today announced the launch of TNSR® High-Performance VPN Concentrator on the AWS ® and Azure ® marketplaces.
"We're excited to break the gridlock of overpriced giants with our high-performance cloud VPN solution," said Jamie Thompson, Netgate CEO. "The future of reliable secure networking is here, and it's surprisingly affordable."
Overview of TNSR High-Performance VPN Concentrator
The TNSR High-Performance VPN Concentrator delivers route-based VPN solutions for edge, cloud, and multi-cloud. Customers get high-performance routed IPsec site-to-site VPNs or remote access via Mobile IPsec or WireGuard® with no hidden fees - just unparalleled TCO.
Product Highlights
▪️ Easy to Deploy VPN solution for edge, cloud, and multi-cloud.
▪️ Simple Management and Monitoring with user-friendly interfaces and robust data export capabilities.
▪️ Stable Security and Performance, built with open-source technology and zero trust architecture in mind.
▪️ 24x7 Technical Support Included. That's right; top tier technical support is included.
Features
▪️ VPN: Routed site-to-site and remote access VPNs with Mobile IPsec or WireGuard.
▪️ Management and Monitoring: Command line interface (CLI), RESTCONF API, GUI, SNMP, Prometheus Exporter, and IPFIX Exporter for simple management and monitoring.
▪️ Compatibility: IPsec and WireGuard VPN compatible software across various platforms, including pfSense Plus®, AWS®, Azure®, Cisco®, Fortinet®, Palo Alto Networks®, Sophos®, Juniper®, WatchGuard®, Barracuda®, CheckPoint®, and others.
▪️ Routing: BGP, OSPF, RIPv2, IPv4/IPv6, ECMP, and more.
▪️ Security: L2/L3/L4 ACLs, scalable to over 100,000 rules.
To learn more about TNSR High-Performance VPN Concentrator, go to the AWS or Azure marketplaces. For additional information or questions, contact Netgate at +1(512) 646-4100 or ....
About Netgate
Netgate is dedicated to developing and providing secure networking solutions to businesses, government, and educational institutions worldwide. Netgate is the only provider of pfSense® products, which include pfSense Plus and pfSense Community Edition software - the world's leading open-source firewall, router, and VPN solution. TNSR extends the company's open-source leadership and expertise into high-performance secure networking – capable of delivering compelling value at a fraction of the cost of proprietary solutions.
Esther Cheng
Netgate
+1 512-646-4100
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other
MENAFN02012024003118003196ID1107677489
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.