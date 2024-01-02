Netgate Releases New Cloud VPN Concentrator

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) We're excited to break the gridlock of overpriced giants with our high-performance cloud VPN solution.” - Jamie Thompson, Netgate CEOAUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, January 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Netgate®, a leader in secure networking solutions, today announced the launch of TNSR® High-Performance VPN Concentrator on the AWS ® and Azure ® marketplaces.



"We're excited to break the gridlock of overpriced giants with our high-performance cloud VPN solution," said Jamie Thompson, Netgate CEO. "The future of reliable secure networking is here, and it's surprisingly affordable."



Overview of TNSR High-Performance VPN Concentrator

The TNSR High-Performance VPN Concentrator delivers route-based VPN solutions for edge, cloud, and multi-cloud. Customers get high-performance routed IPsec site-to-site VPNs or remote access via Mobile IPsec or WireGuard® with no hidden fees - just unparalleled TCO.



Product Highlights

▪️ Easy to Deploy VPN solution for edge, cloud, and multi-cloud.



▪️ Simple Management and Monitoring with user-friendly interfaces and robust data export capabilities.



▪️ Stable Security and Performance, built with open-source technology and zero trust architecture in mind.



▪️ 24x7 Technical Support Included. That's right; top tier technical support is included.



Features

▪️ VPN: Routed site-to-site and remote access VPNs with Mobile IPsec or WireGuard.



▪️ Management and Monitoring: Command line interface (CLI), RESTCONF API, GUI, SNMP, Prometheus Exporter, and IPFIX Exporter for simple management and monitoring.



▪️ Compatibility: IPsec and WireGuard VPN compatible software across various platforms, including pfSense Plus®, AWS®, Azure®, Cisco®, Fortinet®, Palo Alto Networks®, Sophos®, Juniper®, WatchGuard®, Barracuda®, CheckPoint®, and others.

▪️ Routing: BGP, OSPF, RIPv2, IPv4/IPv6, ECMP, and more.



▪️ Security: L2/L3/L4 ACLs, scalable to over 100,000 rules.



To learn more about TNSR High-Performance VPN Concentrator, go to the AWS or Azure marketplaces. For additional information or questions, contact Netgate at +1(512) 646-4100 or ....



About Netgate

Netgate is dedicated to developing and providing secure networking solutions to businesses, government, and educational institutions worldwide. Netgate is the only provider of pfSense® products, which include pfSense Plus and pfSense Community Edition software - the world's leading open-source firewall, router, and VPN solution. TNSR extends the company's open-source leadership and expertise into high-performance secure networking – capable of delivering compelling value at a fraction of the cost of proprietary solutions.

