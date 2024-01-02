Navigating The Dynamics Of The Global Machinery Leasing Market

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, January 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The global machinery leasing market is on a robust growth trajectory, poised to increase from $372.83 billion in 2022 to $406.76 billion in 2023 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 9.1%. Despite disruptions caused by the Russia-Ukraine war, the market is expected to reach $560.72 billion in 2027, reflecting a CAGR of 8.4%. The ongoing war has introduced complexities to the global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, impacting various sectors due to economic sanctions, commodity price surges, and supply chain disruptions.

Influence of Start-ups:

The emergence of start-ups as significant clients of leasing service providers is a driving force in the market. Start-ups, prioritizing cost efficiency and the need for advanced but expensive equipment, increasingly opt for leasing or renting. This trend is particularly evident in India, where the number of start-ups reached 16,000 in 2020, creating new opportunities for market expansion and revenue generation.

Adoption of 3D Printing Equipment Leasing:

Companies are progressively turning to leasing for 3D printing equipment, especially for manufacturing purposes. Industrial-grade 3D printers, capable of producing large and precise products with a variety of materials, are gaining popularity. Leasing 3D printers is seen as a cost-effective alternative to purchasing, providing manufacturers with flexibility and reducing overall costs. Notably, Divide by Zero Technologies offers 3D printers on lease for customers in India, illustrating the growing trend of leasing in the realm of 3D printing technology.

Key Market Players:

Major companies shaping the machinery leasing market include General Electric Company, United Rentals Inc., Tokyo Century, Berkshire Hathaway Inc., Ashtead Group plc, AerCap Holdings N.V., Fuyo General Lease Co., Ltd., NetJets, Nissan Motor Co Ltd., and Air Lease Corporation. These players play pivotal roles in driving market dynamics and influencing industry trends.

Geographical Insights:

Asia-Pacific stands out as the largest region in the machinery leasing market in 2022, showcasing significant influence. North America follows as the second-largest region, contributing to the market's overall share. The comprehensive machinery leasing market analysis encompasses regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Segmentation and Market Components:

1) By Type: Heavy Construction Machinery Rental, Commercial Air, Rail, and Water Transportation Equipment Rental, Mining, Oil And Gas, And Forestry Machinery And Equipment Rental, Office Machinery And Equipment Rental, Other Commercial And Industrial Machinery And Equipment Rental

2) By Mode: Online, Offline

3) By Lease Type: Closed Ended Lease, Option to Buy Lease, Sub-Vented Lease, Other Lease Types

Machinery Leasing Global Market Report 2023 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Machinery Leasing Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on machinery leasing market size, machinery leasing market drivers and trends, machinery leasing market major players, machinery leasing market competitors' revenues, machinery leasing market positioning, and machinery leasing market growth across geographies. The machinery leasing market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

