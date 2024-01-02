British Virgin Islands Home On The Island Of Tortola To Be Sold At Online Auction January 29Th

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Rhumb House on the Island of Tortola to be sold via Interluxe Auctions on January 29th.

Atop Nora Hazel Point on the Island of Tortola, this estate in the British Virgin Islands will be sold via Interluxe Auctions with a starting bid of $1.

ISLAND OF TORTOLA, BRITISH VIRGIN ISLANDS, January 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Interluxe Auctions, the leading online luxury real estate auction marketplace, is excited to announce the upcoming online auction for Rhumb House in the British Virgin Islands. The property was previously listed for $4,950,000 and is now headed to auction with a starting bid of $1,500,000 on Monday, January 29th at 9:00 am AST.Overlooking the Sir Francis Drake Channel, this gorgeous BVI property boasts 8 bedrooms, 8 full bathrooms, and 2 half baths. Built by Perry Stout, under the guidance of architect Tim Peck, the estate features a gourmet kitchen, multiple living and dining spaces, 5 open air interior gardens, an expansive terrace with a pool and fountain, and a guest house.Coined as the“Sailing Capital of the Caribbean,” the BVI offers an array of unparalleled amenities. On the Island of Tortola, enjoy sailing on the south side, surfing at Apple Bay, fishing along the southern coast, yachting, and hiking. Foodies will be delighted by the range of culinary experiences on and off the island, including Brandywine Estate Restaurant, The Dove, and Cocomaya.“As someone raised in the British Virgin Islands, I understand the unique charm and allure of the area,” stated Akeem Wheatley of Emerald Properties BVI.“Interluxe aligns with our commitment to delivering unparalleled service, ensuring that this stunning property receives the attention it deserves.”“Rhumb House is a rare gem that combines luxurious living with breathtaking surroundings,” stated Stacy Kirk, VP of Client Development at Interluxe Auctions.“The breathtaking views coupled with its distinctive architecture and amenities make this a truly special opportunity for discerning buyers to secure a piece of paradise.”Rhumb House is being offered in cooperation with Akeem Wheatley of Emerald Properties BVI. Bidding will take place online exclusively at when the auction begins Monday, January 29th, 2024. Previews are Friday and Saturday, January 26-27, from 11:00 am - 3:00 pm, and Sunday, January 28th, from 1:00 pm- 4:00 pm. Agents are fully protected, and a buyer's agent commission is being offered.More information about the property, including due diligence and procedures for registering to bid, can be found at /12557 See Auction Terms and Conditions at for complete details.ABOUT INTERLUXEInterluxe is the preeminent online luxury real estate auction platform founded in 2013. Interluxe has an exclusive private client list that has been compiled and curated for over 20 years. Interluxe has represented properties in 28 states and territories throughout the U.S. and abroad and is expanding to more international regions. For more luxury home auctions or information, visit , and follow @InterluxeAuctions on Facebook, @Interluxeauctns on Twitter, @InterluxeAuctions on Instagram, and @Interluxe on LinkedIn.

