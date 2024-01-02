Unveiling The Growth Trajectory: Natural Fibers Market Insights

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Natural Fibers Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports with latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, January 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The global natural fibers market exhibited substantial growth, escalating from $66.62 billion in 2022 to $70.13 billion in 2023, reflecting a commendable Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.3%. The market's trajectory is anticipated to persist, with a projected growth to $85.25 billion by 2027, underlining a CAGR of 5.0%.

Driving Force: Focus on Vehicle Fuel Efficiency

The market's future growth is significantly influenced by the escalating focus on vehicle fuel efficiency. Natural fibers play a pivotal role in enhancing fuel efficiency by reducing the weight of vehicles, ultimately leading to reduced fuel consumption. A survey conducted in 2020 by Consumer Reports revealed that 83% of Americans expect new car generations to be more fuel-efficient, emphasizing the public's growing awareness and demand for improved gas mileage. This underscores the pivotal role of natural fibers in supporting the automotive industry's pursuit of fuel efficiency.

Key Market Players:

Prominent players in the natural fibers market landscape include Barnhardt Manufacturing Company, BComp Ltd, UPM, The Natural Fibre Company, JELU-WERK J. Ehrler GmbH and Co. KG, LENZING AG, OECO Textiles, TECNARO GMBH, Procotex, Fl??f?rm ???hn?l?g???, Grasim Industries Limited, Ananas Anam, Circular Systems SPC, Chandra Prakash and Company, and Kelheim Fibres GmbH. These industry leaders contribute significantly to market dynamics and technological advancements.

Trend Spotlight: Product Innovations

A key trend gaining traction in the natural fibers market is product innovations. Leading companies are actively engaged in developing new products using advanced technological processes to maintain their competitive edge. For example, Sateri, a China-based natural fiber developer, launched Finex in June 2020. Finex is a next-generation cellulosic fiber crafted from a unique blend of recycled pre-consumer and post-consumer textile waste, along with PEFC-certified wood pulp from renewable plantations. Noteworthy features of Finex include its skin-friendly, brightly colored, and breathable attributes, making it a standout innovation that facilitates the recycling of cellulosic textile fiber.

Geographical Dynamics:

.Asia-Pacific Dominance: In 2022, Asia-Pacific emerged as the largest region in the natural fibers market.

.North America's Growth: North America is anticipated to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period.

Segmentation Overview:

.Type: Cellulose-based natural fiber, Protein-based natural fiber

.Distribution Channel: Direct/Institutional Sales, Retail Sales, Other Channel Sales

.End-Use Industry: Automotive, Textile, Medical, Other End Use

Natural Fibers Global Market Report 2023 from TBRC covers the following information:

.Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Natural Fibers Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on natural fibers market size, natural fibers market drivers and trends, natural fibers market major players, competitors' revenues, natural fibers market positioning, and natural fibers market growth across geographies. The natural fibers market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

