LLYC Founding Partner And Executive Chairman Jose Antonio Llorente Passed Away Dec. 31

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Jose Antonio Llorente

LLYC's leadership is committed to continuing to nurture Jose Antonio's powerful legacy and vision of an innovative firm dedicated to delivering results.

- Alejandro Romero, LLYC Partner and Global CEOMIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, January 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Jose Antonio Llorente, founding partner and Executive Chairman of LLYC , passed away Dec. 31 in Madrid at 63, following a battle with cancer. LLYC's Board of Directors and professional partners have expressed their deep sadness, regret, and affection to Jose Antonio Llorente's wife, Irene, and daughter, Mara, as well as his mother and siblings.“Jose Antonio, known as JALL to the entire LLYC team, leaves us with a great legacy to nurture and grow,” shared Partner and Global CEO Alejandro Romero on behalf of the entire LLYC team.“All of us who had the immense fortune of knowing, working with, and learning from him will always be grateful for his generosity, audacity, and brilliance, but above all, his kindness. This weekend, a great teacher, mentor, and friend has left us, but we are committed to making his powerful legacy even greater.”Born in 1960, Jose Antonio started his career with Agencia EFE and the CEOE communications department. Before creating his own firm, he served as the Spanish CEO of Burson Marsteller, which was the sector leader at the time.In 1995, Jose Antonio founded Llorente & Cuenca, now LLYC, to realize his vision of a firm of professional partners focused on delivering results for their clients, obsessed with innovation, and devoted to generating real growth opportunities for the best professionals in the industry.Long before falling ill, Jose Antonio envisioned a future for LLYC that transcended people. He drove the partner model, the company's IPO on BME Growth, and robust corporate governance. His drive and dedication made LLYC into a communications, marketing, and public affairs leader throughout the United States, Spain, and Latin America. His firm is now a listed company with over 1,200 employees, making it one of the 40 largest in the world.Jose Antonio shared much of his experience in his book,“The Eighth Sense,” and in 2021, he was recognized as a Distinguished Alumnus of the Complutense University Faculty of Information Sciences, where he earned his degree in Journalism.Passionate about contemporary art and a collector of Spanish, Portuguese, and Latin American pieces, Jose Antonio was a trustee of the Museo del Barrio in New York, a member of the International Patronage Council of the Reina Sofia Museum Foundation, and a member of the Advisory Board of the ARCO Foundation, which named him Spanish Collector of the Year in 2024. His philanthropic work also included his commitment to the LLYC Foundation, whose board of trustees he chaired until 2022, and his ongoing collaboration with the Spanish Association for the Fight Against Cancer.About LLYCLLYC (BME: LLYC) is listed on the Spanish secondary stock market, BME Growth. The firm currently has 21 offices in Argentina, Brazil (São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro), Colombia, Chile, Ecuador, Spain (Madrid and Barcelona), the United States (Miami, New York, San Diego, and Washington, DC), Mexico, Panama, Peru, Portugal, and the Dominican Republic. LLYC also provides services through affiliated companies throughout Latin American markets.LLYC is ranked among the world's top communication companies by two leading industry publications. According to PRWeek's Global Agency Business Report 2023, it is ranked 39th by revenue worldwide and 40th in PRovoke's Global Ranking 2023. LLYC has been named the Best Communications Consultancy in Europe 2022 in the PRWeek Global Awards and PR Consultant of the Year in Latin America 2023 by PRovoke.

Khy Labri

LLYC

...