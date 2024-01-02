Health Net Federal Services Earns Distinction With Renewed URAC Accreditations

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Achieves Four URAC Accreditations in Health Network, Utilization, Disease, and Case Management

RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif., Jan. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Health Net Federal Services, LLC

(HNFS), a Centene Corporation

(NYSE: CNC ) subsidiary, announced its renewed Utilization Review Accreditation Commission (URAC)

accreditations in Health Network, Health Utilization Management, Case Management, and Disease Management. This achievement underscores HNFS's ongoing commitment to quality care, enhanced processes, patient safety, and improved outcomes for the U.S. military service members, retirees, and family members it serves.

URAC is an independent accreditation organization committed to promoting healthcare quality by setting high standards for clinical practice, consumer protections, performance measurement, operations infrastructure, and risk management.

Kathleen Redd, President, and CEO of Health Net Federal Services, said, "Upholding these accreditations reflects our dedication to delivering exceptional healthcare solutions. We are proud of our longstanding commitment to excellence, and we remain focused on advancing our capabilities to provide the best possible support and outcomes for those who serve our nation."

Organizations awarded URAC's in Health Network, Utilization, Disease, and Case Management accreditation demonstrate excellence in network management,

high-quality performance, chronic disease management, patient engagement, and care coordination. HNFS has held URAC's Health Network, Health Utilization, and Case Management accreditations since 2005 and URAC's Disease Management accreditation since 2011, demonstrating a continuous commitment to excellence.

"Health care professionals know that health network management, utilization management, case management, and disease management are important components to ensuring that patients receive the most appropriate care for their needs. Achieving URAC accreditation and earning our gold star demonstrates excellence in maximizing patient experience and plan performance across the care continuum. We are proud to recognize Health Net Federal Services for their commitment to excellence," said URAC's President and CEO Shawn Griffin, MD.

About Federal Health Net Services

For more than three decades, Health Net Federal Services (HNFS) has partnered with the Department of Defense to provide health care services to those who serve and their family members. HNFS currently assists nearly 2.8 million beneficiaries in the TRICARE West Region, including active duty and retired service members, National Guard and Reserve, and family members. One of the first companies in the U.S. to develop comprehensive managed care programs for the military and their families, HNFS is continuing to advance the future of health care and improving military readiness by creating better health outcomes, providing better care, and lowering cost. HNFS is a wholly owned subsidiary of Centene Corporation, a leading healthcare enterprise committed to helping people live healthier lives.

About URAC

Founded in 1990 as a non-profit organization, URAC is the independent leader in promoting health care quality and patient safety through renowned accreditation programs. URAC develops its evidence-based standards in collaboration with a wide array of stakeholders and industry experts. The company's portfolio of accreditation and certification programs span the health care industry, addressing health care management and operations, pharmacies, telehealth, health plans, medical practices and more. URAC accreditation is a symbol of excellence for organizations to showcase their validated commitment to quality and accountability.

