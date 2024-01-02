OLEHENRIKSEN LAUNCHES FIRST RETINOL: INTRODUCING DOUBLE REWIND PRO-GRADE 0.3% RETINOL SERUM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Rewind Wrinkles & Replay Youthful Looking Skin with Results in Just 2 Weeks

NEW YORK, Jan. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Renew and replenish skin with Double Rewind Pro-Grade 0.3% Retinol Serum , OLEHENRIKSEN's new silky dual-action retinol here to pave the way to an improved retinol experience. Clinically proven to visibly reduce the appearance of wrinkles and retexturize skin in just two weeks, this powerful yet balanced formula is the key to restoring youthful skin. It's time to hit rewind on your wrinkles with each joyful application of OLEHENRIKSEN's new Double Rewind Pro-Grade 0.3% Retinol Serum.



OLEHENRIKSEN Double Rewind Pro-Grade 0.3% Retinol Serum takes retinol to the next level, combining a results-driven, anti-aging serum with soothing Scandinavian ingredients to nourish, hydrate and strengthen skin while visibly improving the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. Created to transport you back to the skin of your youth without stepping back in time, this new launch encourages users to embrace the present moment while looking forward to the future.

To support this approach, OLEHENRIKSEN has also launched their #ThisIsMy37 campaign, a social content series featuring a network of influencers, industry tastemakers and more, each of whom will be sharing their skincare confessions, key learnings, and personal skincare transformation journey as a result of the new launch. From guilty habits to product misuse, this campaign encourages all to reflect on skincare faux pas of the past and the hard lessons learned as a result.



Joining OLEHENRIKSEN's iconic Transform Collection, Double Rewind Pro-Grade 0.3% Retinol Serum is formulated with two pro-grade retinoids and nourishing Scandinavian botanicals, providing a balanced delivery system that renews and replenishes skin in tandem. Powered with Pure 0.3% Vegan Encapsulated Retinol and Pro-Vitamin A retinoids to effectively fight wrinkles and deliver long term hydration-boosting and anti-aging results, the soothing botanical complex of aloe juice, Scandinavian rowanberry and birch sap calms and refreshes skin while mitigating any drawbacks associated with other retinoids in the market.

Providing a sensorial application experience with a plush, cloud-like texture, Double Rewind Pro-Grade 0.3% Retinol Serum absorbs effortlessly into the skin sans stickiness. The subtle scent of naturally derived lemon sugar fragrance awakens the senses while the post-application dewy finish provides an instant #OleGlow. For optimal results, apply this serum 1-2 times per week and watch your skin rewind to youthful skin with a visible improvement in fine lines and wrinkles in as little as two weeks.

"We are proud to expand our Transform Collection with Double Rewind Pro-Grade 0.3% Retinol Serum, our first ever retinol product," says Riva

Barak, VP of Product & Technical Development at KENDO Brands. "We wanted to redefine the reputation of

retinol

by creating a serum that delivers transformative results and a joyful, sensorial experience. With a combination of two retinoids and a mix of soothing Scandinavian botanical complex, Double Rewind Pro-Grade 0.3%

Retinol

Serum has been clinically proven to

dramatically improve skin texture, dullness, loss of elasticity, fine lines, wrinkles, and dark spots

while hydrating, strengthening, and replenishing skin, encouraging a joyful

skincare journey

that OLEHENRIKSEN is known and loved for."

CLAIMS:



AFTER 2 WEEKS:

Visibly improves fine lines and wrinkles*

AFTER 8 WEEKS:



Boosts hydration by 20%**



Strengthens the skin barrier**



Skin is 29% smoother** Improves elasticity by 44%**

*In a 12-week clinical study on 40 people, after 2 weeks.

**In a 12-week clinical study on 40 people, after 8 weeks.

KEY INGREDIENTS:



PURE 0.3% VEGAN ENCAPSULATED RETINOL encapsulated Vitamin A provides visible wrinkle-fighting action and firmer, smoother skin

PRO-VITAMIN A (BETA-CAROTENE) larger retinoid that breaks down over time to deliver long term anti-aging results and is gentler on skin

20% ALOE JUICE hydrates and refreshes skin

SCANDINAVIAN ROWANBERRY WATER hydrates and soothes BIRCH SAP calms and soothes

PRO TIPS & TRICKS FOR OPTIMAL USAGE:



Unlock your best skin with the OLEHENRIKSEN Glow Cycle



At night, 1-2x per week, swap out Glow2OH Dark Spot Toner with Double Rewind Pro-Grade 0.3% Retinol Serum as your Glow Cycle renew step.



Retinol Nighttime Routine: Start with a clean face, renew with Double Rewind Pro-Grade 0.3% Retinol Serum, and once fully absorbed, moisturize with Strength Trainer Peptide Boost Moisturizer. Follow with Hydrabarrier Nourishing Face Oil to lock in hydration.

Use vitamin C in the AM and retinol in the PM (1-2x a week). In the morning, always follow with SPF as retinol can make your skin sensitive to sun exposure. Do not use vitamin C and retinol in the same application during your routine.

This retinol is formulated at a highly efficacious level. It is recommended not to use additional exfoliants on the nights you use retinol as this can lead to dryness and irritation. If new to retinol, slowly phase this serum into your routine. Limit initial use to 1-2x week and gradually increase frequency of use to every other day as tolerated.

OLEHENRIKSEN Double Rewind Pro-Grade 0.3% Retinol Serum

($72 USD) will be available online at OLEHENRIKSEN and Sephora on January 2, 2024, in-store at Sephora on January 12, 2024, and in-store and online at ULTA Beauty on February 9, 2024.

ABOUT OLEHENRIKSEN

OLE HENRIKSEN Skincare was born out of young man's perseverance to heal his own skin. His story starts in a small Danish town, where at the age of 18, Ole was plagued with cystic acne, forcing his normally bright personality to turn inwards. Finally, after a serendipitous meeting with a renowned holistic skincare healer, he was inspired to embrace the transformative power of skincare. As the acne faded away, Ole's bright and glowing personality returned. Transforming lives through skin wellness has become Ole's life's work, and it was this commitment to transformative skincare that led him to become the world's first celebrity facialist. The "Ole Glow" became so coveted, that, in 1983, he decided to bottle his expertly crafted formulas and launch his namesake brand, OLE HENRIKSEN Skincare.

Today, the mission continues. OLE HENRIKSEN believes in a proven skincare philosophy - exfoliation combined with replenishment for glowing skin. We believe in the skin-renewing power of acids - vitamin-C and AHAs are our mainstays. We believe in the Scandinavian principles of wellness. We believe in skincare that's a joy to use-because a happy face is a beautiful face.

We are OLE HENRIKSEN skincare. Clinical Scandinavian skincare. Joy and results in every bottle since 1983. OLE HENRIKSEN is vegan, cruelty-free, paraben-free, and phthalate-free for bright skin with a clean conscience.

OLE HENRIKSEN was acquired in 2011 by KENDO Brands, a beauty brand incubator owned by Paris-based LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton, the world's leading luxury products group. For further information, please visit .

ABOUT KENDO

Based in San Francisco, CA, KENDO creates or acquires beauty brands and focuses on developing them into global powerhouses. The portfolio consists of OLEHENRIKSEN, KVD Beauty, Fenty Beauty by Rihanna, Fenty Skin by Rihanna, Fenty Fragrance by Rihanna, and Lip Lab. The name KENDO is a play on the phrase "can do." What characterizes KENDO is its dedication to product quality, innovation and authentic storytelling. Brands within the KENDO portfolio is distributed in 48 countries worldwide.



