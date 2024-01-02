Voltalia SA: 2024 financial communication calendar

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) 2024 financial communication calendar
Voltalia (Euronext Paris, ISIN code: FR0011995588), an international player in renewable energies, releases its 2024 financial communication calendar
| Date
| Event
| January 31, 2024
| Q4 2023 Turnover (after market close)
| April 2, 2024
| 2023 Full-year results (before market open)
| April 24, 2024
| Q1 2024 Turnover (after market close)
| May 16, 2024
| Annual general meeting
| July 24, 2024
| Q2 2024 Turnover (after market close)
| September 05, 2024
| 2024 Half-year results (before market open)
| 0ctober 23, 2024
| Q3 2024 Turnover (after market close)
Next on the agenda: Turnover Q4 2023, on January 31, 2024 (after market close)
| About Voltalia ( )
| Voltalia is an international player in the renewable energy sector. The Group produces and sells electricity generated from wind, solar, hydraulic, biomass and storage facilities that it owns and operates. Voltalia has generating capacity in operation and under construction of more than 2.7 GW and a portfolio of projects under development representing total capacity of 16.1 GW.
Voltalia is also a service provider and supports its investor clients in renewable energy projects during all phases, from design to operation and maintenance.
As a pioneer in the corporate market, Voltalia provides a global offer to private companies, ranging from the supply of green electricity and energy efficiency services to the local production of their own electricity.
The Group has more than 1,450 employees and is present in 20 countries on 3 continents and is able to act worldwide on behalf of its clients.
Voltalia is listed on the regulated market of Euronext Paris, compartment B (FR0011995588 – VLTSA) and is part of the SBF 120, the Enternext Tech 40 and CAC Mid & Small indices. The Group is also included in the Gaïa-Index, an index for socially responsible midcaps.
| Voltalia
Investor Relations: ...
T. +33 (0)1 81 70 37 00
| Seitosei Actifin
Press Contact: Jennifer Jullia
... . T. +33 (0)1 56 88 11 19
