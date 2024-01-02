(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Creative Bioarray Announces The Rekease of Bacterial Reverse Mutation Test

NEW YORK, NY, USA, January 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Creative Bioarray, a leading provider of high-quality research solutions in the field of biotechnology, proudly announced the availability of its Bacterial Reverse Mutation Test . This groundbreaking analytical procedure, more commonly known as the Ames test, is used to assess the mutagenic potential of various test articles.The test involves 7 strains of Salmonella typhimurium and 2 strains of Escherichia coli. It has been established and optimized following established protocols of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD 471). This supports the global need for internationally-applicable tests to maintain the safety of chemical products, pharmaceuticals, and consumer goods."Our commitment to quality assurance and having at our disposal these 9 bacterial strains makes our Ames test one of the most comprehensive and accurate services available for evaluating the mutagenic potential of substances," said a spokesperson for Creative Bioarray. "We are confident that our clients across various sectors will benefit from our robust testing, contributing to safer products for consumers worldwide.”The availability of Creative Bioarray's Bacterial Reverse Mutation Test under Good Laboratory Practice (GLP) and Non-GLP conditions ensures an unparalleled level of flexibility for businesses. GLP compliance ensures high-quality and reliable test data, fulfilling the requirements of regulatory authorities. Alternatively, the Non-GLP option is suitable for explorative and investigative studies, allowing for cost-effective testing procedures.With decades of experience and a pioneering team of scientists, Creative Bioarray has consistently focused on providing versatile and innovative solutions to the scientific community. The availability of the Bacterial Reverse Mutation Test reinforces this commitment, as it paves the way for broader and deeper insights into the safety and impact of chemicals and products that people encounter daily."At Creative Bioarray, we are continuously enhancing our testing portfolio to address the evolving needs of our customers. The inclusion of the Bacterial Reverse Mutation Test represents a step forward towards our goal of delivering high precision, cutting-edge laboratory solutions," the spokesperson added.The addition of the Ames test to Creative Bioarray's suite of services is expected to open new doors for research and development across different industries. With this latest offering, Creative Bioarray continues to support scientific advancements while maintaining focus on environmental and consumer health safety.About Creative BioarrayFounded in 2005, Creative Bioarray is a global leader in the field of biotechnological research and development, providing comprehensive, high-quality solutions to the scientific community. Known for its cutting-edge facilities and a team of experienced professionals, Creative Bioarray continues to drive innovation in the areas of cell biology, genomics, proteomics and pharmacology.

Hannah Cole



+1 06313868241

email us here