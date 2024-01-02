Antimicrobial Textile Market Dynamics: A Health-Driven Surge

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Antimicrobial Textile Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports with latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, January 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The antimicrobial textile market has witnessed remarkable expansion, escalating from $11.77 billion in 2023 to a projected $12.94 billion in 2024, boasting a robust Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 10.0%. The upward trajectory is expected to persist, with an anticipated market size of $18.87 billion by 2028, maintaining a sturdy CAGR of 9.9%.

Health and Hygiene Awareness: A Pivotal Growth Catalyst:

The surge in consumer awareness regarding health and hygiene, amplified by the COVID-19 pandemic, is steering the growth of the antimicrobial textile market. The pandemic has heightened concerns about health and cleanliness, prompting a surge in demand for antimicrobial textiles capable of combating viruses. Notably, a survey conducted in major cities in India revealed that consumer awareness of hygiene, health, and environmental issues significantly influences the purchase of antimicrobial textiles. With 70% of Indians expressing a heightened focus on health, the COVID-19 pandemic has reshaped attitudes, fostering a priority for health and lifestyle adjustments. This increased consumer consciousness is expected to be a driving force behind the antimicrobial textile market's growth.

Health-Conscious Consumers Fueling Demand:

The evolving landscape of health-conscious consumers and lifestyles is propelling the antimicrobial textile market forward. As individuals increasingly prioritize hygiene and cleanliness, the demand for antimicrobial textiles has surged. These textiles offer an additional layer of protection by minimizing the presence of harmful microorganisms on surfaces, spanning clothing, bedding, and upholstery. A global survey by Koninklijke DSM N.V. highlighted that, in response to the pandemic, 60% of consumers worldwide are now more concerned about their health. This shift in consumer behavior is expected to contribute significantly to the growth of the antimicrobial textile market.

Key Players Shaping the Landscape:

Leading the charge in the antimicrobial textile market are major companies like Milliken & Company, PurThread Technologies, Trevira GmbH, Thai Acrylic Fiber Co. Ltd., Vestagen Protective Technologies Inc., BASF SE, Dow Chemical Company, Sanitized AG, and others. Their proactive development of antimicrobial products and commitment to innovation plays a pivotal role in shaping the market dynamics.

Technological Advancements Driving Innovation:

A key trend influencing the antimicrobial textile market is technological advancement. Industry players are focused on developing innovative technological solutions to curb virus spread and meet evolving consumer demands. Notably, Microban International introduced Ascera, a next-generation antimicrobial technology inspired by nature. Ascera is designed for use in olefinic polymers and solvent-based coatings, emphasizing sustainability, metal-free composition, and reduced toxicity.

Innovative Products Paving the Way:

Innovative products, such as Sanitized Puretec, are driving the antimicrobial textile market towards sustainability and long-lasting freshness. Sanitized Puretec, a non-leaching, metal-free, and particle-free antimicrobial solution, prevents odor-causing bacteria buildup. With dermatological testing, global compliance, and optimal performance through multiple washes, it exemplifies a safe and sustainable solution in the market.

Regional Dynamics: Asia-Pacific Takes the Lead:

In 2023, North America emerged as the largest region in the antimicrobial textile market, while Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The comprehensive market coverage extends across Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Market Segmentation:

The antimicrobial textile market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Fibers: Cotton, Polyester, Polyamide, Other Fibers

2) By Active Agent: Synthetic Organic Agents, Metal And Metallic Salts, Bio-Based Agents, Other Active Agents

3) By Application: Medical Textiles, Apparel, Home Textiles, Commercial Textiles, Industrial Textiles, Other Applications

Antimicrobial Textile Global Market Report 2023 from TBRC covers the following information:

.Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Antimicrobial Textile Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on antimicrobial textile market size, antimicrobial textile market drivers and trends, antimicrobial textile market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The antimicrobial textile market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

