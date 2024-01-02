Dr. Steven Fox, Icon In Cosmetic Dentistry, Establishes Veneer Technique To Protect The Oral Systemic Connection

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Dr Fox referred to as the" Father of Dentistry in the 21rst Century" implements a new protocol for veneer preparation.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Dr Steven R Fox, Icon in Cosmetic Dentistry, Establishes Veneer Technique to Protect the Oral Systemic ConnectionDr. Fox, referred to as the "Father of Dentistry in the 21st Century," implements a new protocol for veneer preparation.Dr. Fox who is responsible for development of 68 patents in cosmetic dentistry teaches the preparation of veneers slightly below the tissue so that inflammation is at a minimum and therefore decreases the likelihood of general health problems.About Dr. Fox:Widely viewed as an icon in the dental profession and credited for revolutionizing oral care on a global basis, Dr. Fox has collaborated with the U.S. government and the American Dental Association to develop and commercialize many of the products used in oral care today. He is the only doctor in New York City who taught cosmetic dentistry, and served on the faculties of the Harvard School of Dental Medicine The NYU School of Dentistry, as an officer of Harvard University and on a tech board at The University of Pennsylvania. The author of the book "Dentistry in the 21st Century" and an accomplished business entrepreneur, Dr. Fox has frequently appeared on national and international television programming such as CNBC, Fox News and CNN; and has been featured in hundreds of newspapers and magazines, including The Wall Street Journal and Forbes Magazine.As Founder, CEO and Chairman of Enamelon, Inc., he helped to pioneer the first technology to re-mineralize tooth structure with liquid calcium, spearheaded its creation as an over-the-counter product and took the company public on a national stock exchange, raising $70 million over an 8-year period. Recognized for his groundbreaking work in advancing oral care, Dr. Fox is the recipient of the United States Senate Medal of Freedom and the Ernst and Young Entrepreneur of the Year Award, in addition to owning and operating New York City's premier cosmetic dentistry practice.

