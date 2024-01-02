SC To Deliver Its Verdict In Adani-Hindenburg Matter On Wednesday

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Jan 2 (IANS) The Supreme Court will deliver on Wednesdat its verdict on a batch of pleas concerning the Adani-Hindenburg controversy.

In November last year, a bench, headed by CJI D.Y. Chandrachud and comprising Justices J.B. Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, had reserved its verdict in the case.

CJI Chandrachud had also expressed displeasure over the use of information from reports by organisations like the Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP) and Hindenburg Research by the petitioners and said that the court will have to rely on "our investigative agencies".

AS advocate Prashant Bhushan raised questions on the credibility of investigations undertaken by the SEBI in the matter, the CJI said: "Where is the material before us to doubt the SEBI's investigation? The SEBI is a statutory body entrusted to investigate stock market violations. Is it proper for the highest court -- without any material -- to reconstitute an SIT of our own?"

During the hearing, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the SEBI, had said that the government is considering "constructively with open mind" the suggestions made by the court-appointed expert committee.

"Wherever we found short selling, we will take action and we are taking action," Mehta had apprised the apex court. He had said that 22 out of 24 investigations have already been finalised and in relation to the remaining two cases, the reports are interim in nature, adding that the SEBI has sought information from foreign agencies and has no "control on time limit".

The controversial Hindenburg Research's report, inter alia, alleged that the Adani Group of companies has manipulated its share prices, failed to disclose transactions with related parties and other relevant information concerning related parties in contravention of the regulations framed by the SEBI, and violated other provisions of securities laws, causing the group considerable financial damage.

