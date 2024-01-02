               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
NOTICE TO DISREGARD -- The Royal Elites, Inc.


1/2/2024 12:01:23 PM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- We are advised by The Royal Elites, Inc. that journalists and other readers should disregard the news release, "Royal Saudi Princess Aims to Pay it Forward with Accelerated Giving Through Future Philanthropic Efforts" issued November 27, 2023, over GlobeNewswire.


