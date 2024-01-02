Onward Attains SOC 2 Type I Compliance, Reinforcing Commitment To Enterprise Security

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Onward Attains SOC 2 Type I Compliance

Onward Software Solutions Inc (Onward), announced today that it has achieved SOC 2 Type I compliance in accordance with AICPA standards for SOC.

- Girish Reddy, CEO of Onward, CA, US, January 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Onward Software Solutions Inc (Onward), announced today that it has achieved SOC 2 Type I compliance in accordance with American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) standards for SOC for Service Organizations also known as SSAE 18. Achieving this standard with an unqualified opinion serves as third-party industry validation that Onward provides enterprise-level security for customer's data secured in their apps.“At Onward, our mission is to provide a seamless experience for our enterprise customers to enable HR Service automations using our suite of applications and the Atlassian platform,” remarked Girish Reddy, CEO of Onward.“Obtaining SOC 2 Type I certification further fortifies our unwavering commitment to security and trust.”An unqualified opinion on a SOC 2 Type I audit report demonstrates to Onward's current and future customers that they manage their data with the highest standard of security and compliance.About OnwardOnward provides easy-to-use apps on Atlassian that reimagine workforce engagement. We improve HR Service experience and company culture in a fun and engaging way, no matter where your workers are. Our vision is to strengthen our customers' greatest resource-their employees. We do that by offering easy to use applications that promote worker engagement.About Prescient AssuranceOnward Software Solutions Inc was audited by Prescient Assurance , a leader in security and compliance attestation for B2B, SAAS companies worldwide. Prescient Assurance is a registered public accounting in the US and Canada and provides risk management and assurance services which includes but is not limited to SOC 2, PCI, ISO, NIST, GDPR, CCPA, HIPAA, and CSA STAR. For more information about Prescient Assurance, you may reach out them at ....

Prabhu Palanisamy

Onward

+1 703-269-8263

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Twitter

LinkedIn

YouTube