Kualitee Bags 32 Badges In G2 Winter 2024 Reports

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Kualitee, a comprehensive test management platform , has secured 32 badges in the G2 Winter 2024 reports, for its impressive rankings in the Test Management, Software Testing, and Bug Tracking categories.



G2's reports help businesses find the best software and services based on user reviews, among other factors like market presence and customer satisfaction.



This recognition reaffirms Kualitee's position as a notable software tool in the market.



Kualitee has received the 'Best Results' badge in this quarter in Mid-Market Test Management, with the highest overall Results rating in this category amongst its competitors.



Other prominent wins by Kualitee in these reports include: 'Best Meets Requirements' in Mid-Market Test Management; 'Leader' in Test Management and Software Testing; and 'Leader' across Asia and Asia Pacific in Test Management, Software Testing, and DevOps.



Kualitee's Founder and CMO, Khurram Mir, stated“These badges reflect our commitment to delivering the best in test management. Thanks to our users for their continuous support, which has been instrumental in making this achievement possible."



Kualitee stands firm in its dedication to refining its product and features to meet the evolving needs of its users. With continuous improvements within the product, it remains focused on simplifying and improving the testing experience for QA and software testing teams.



About G2:

G2 is the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace, helping more than 90 people every year make smarter software decisions based on authentic peer reviews. Business professionals, buyers, investors, and analysts use the site to compare and select the best software and services based on peer reviews and synthesized social data. For more information, go to G2



About Kualitee:

Kualitee is a detailed test management platform, that covers your testing needs end-to-end and lets you manage your testing process with ease. It is a product of Kualitatem, a TMMi Level 4 Quality Assurance and Software Testing services provider, serving a global clientele. Offering an extensive suite of features, Kualitee offers process control, team collaboration, and value for money. It is easy-to-use and facilitates your testing process, including your data management, suites, and scripts (both automated and manual). For more information, go to Kualitee



