Enento Group Plc: SHARE REPURCHASE 2.1.2024


1/2/2024 11:46:55 AM

Enento Group Plc ANNOUNCEMENT 2.1.2024
In the Helsinki Stock Exchange
Trade date 2.1.2024
Bourse trade Buy
Share ENENTO
Amount 2,400 Shares
Average price/ share 19.4226 EUR
Total cost 46,614.24 EUR
Enento Group Plc now holds a total of 11 457 shares
including the shares repurchased on 2.1.2024
On behalf of Enento Group Plc
Nordea Bank Oyj
Janne Sarvikivi Sami Huttunen
For further information:
Arto Paukku
Investor Relations Officer
tel. +358 50 469 5380


