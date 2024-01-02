COFACE SA: Half-Year Statement Of The Liquidity Agreement Of COFACE SA With ODDO BHF

Paris, 2 nd January 2024 – 17.45

Pursuant to Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 on market abuse1

As per the liquidity contract granted by COFACE SA to ODDO BHF on COFACE SA shares (Code ISIN FR0010667147), the following assets appeared on the liquidity account as at 31 December 2023:



113,212 COFACE SA shares 2,461,599.8 Euros

As a reminder, on the date of signature of the contract, the following resources appeared in the dedicated liquidity account:



76,542 COFACE SA shares 2,171,235.7 Euros

During the period from 01/07/2023 to 31/12/2023 were executed:



Buy transactions: 3,047 Sell transactions: 4,217

During the same period, the traded volumes represented:



Buy transactions: 1,108,439 shares for 13,463,679.0 Euros Sell transactions: 1,167,841 shares for 14,139,439.1 Euros

