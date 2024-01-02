Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Sawzall Blade (TRO-986)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PITTSBURGH, Jan. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "While building a deck at home, I found it difficult to make cuts where wooden deck boards are flat against the wall while using a Sawzall," said an inventor, from Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada, "so I invented the MIKAL 1/2 MOON. My design provides the user with optimum access to achieve straight and clean cuts on a consistent basis for a professional-looking appearance."
The patent-pending invention provides a new design for a
Sawzall blade. In doing so, it allows for improved deck board cutting at walls. As a result, it eliminates the need to struggle to cut deck boards flat against a wall using a standard straight Sawzall blade. The invention features a simple and lightweight design that is easy to use so it is ideal for deck builders, contractors, trade workers and do-it-yourselfers.
