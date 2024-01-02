INVESTOR ALERT: Conrad & Scherer And LKLSG Investigating Potential Lawsuit Relating To Alleged $528 Million Scheme Targeting More Than 4,000 Investors

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) MIAMI, Jan. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a recently filed enforcement lawsuit, the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") alleges that Raymond J. Pirrello, Jr., Marcello Follano, Robert Cassino, Anthony DiTucci and Joseph Rivera, through New Jersey- or New York-based companies Prior 2 IPO Inc., Late Stage Asset Management, LLC, Pre IPO Marketing Inc., and JL Rivera Enterprises Ltd., perpetrated a $528 million scheme against hundreds of unwitting investors.



The SEC alleges that Pirrello, through a nationwide network of unregistered sales agents, raised hundreds of millions of dollars from more than 4,000 ordinary investors by soliciting unregistered offerings of pre-IPO securities. The agents allegedly told investors that there would be no upfront fees on the pre-IPO offerings, and that the agents would only make a profit post-IPO. Instead, the SEC alleges, investors were charged undisclosed markups approaching 150 percent, allowing Pirrello and the sales agents to pocket $88 million.

The SEC also alleges that the unregistered network of sales agents purposely concealed Pirrello's involvement because Pirrello had been barred by the SEC from associating with broker-dealers and had been found liable for insider trading.

The law firms of Conrad & Scherer in Ft. Lauderdale and Levine Kellogg Lehman Schneider + Grossman LLP in Miami are investigating potential legal action designed to help victims of the Prior 2 IPO scam.

The Firms represent clients nationwide.

