Global Apple Cider Vinegar Market Report 2023 - Forecasts To 2028

The global apple cider vinegar market size reached US$ 967.1 Million in 2022. Looking forward, the market is expected to reach US$ 1,577.9 Million by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 8.50% during 2022-2028.

The increasing awareness among individuals about the health benefits of apple cider vinegar is catalyzing its use in various food items, such as salads, marinades, vinaigrettes, and sauces. This represents one of the key factors propelling the market growth.

In addition, the emerging outdoor dining trends are influencing the market positively. Moreover, several manufacturers are offering natural products with no added colors and preservatives. This, along with a significant shift in consumer demand towards healthy products, is impelling the market growth. Apart from this, the growing prevalence of chronic and lifestyle diseases is catalyzing the demand for apple cider vinegar as it is safe and helps lower blood glucose levels.

Furthermore, it is widely being utilized in personal care products as it aids in rebalancing the skin pH levels, protects against toxic impurities, and provides a radiant complexion. This, in confluence with the increasing focus on personal health and hygiene and inflating income levels, is creating a favorable outlook for the market.

Key Market Segmentation

Breakup by Form:



Powder

Tablet

Capsule Liquid

Breakup by Category:



Organic Conventional

Breakup by Distribution Channel:



Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Retail Stores

Specialty Stores Online Stores

Breakup by Application:



Food and Beverages

Personal Care Pharmaceuticals

Breakup by Region:



North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico Middle East and Africa

