The report focuses on the impact of the pandemic on the transport and rail industries, highlighting the challenges and disruptions faced by these sectors during the crisis. It discusses how the transportation industry faced significant challenges and disruptions due to the pandemic, affecting various modes of transport, including rail. The decline in rail freight and passenger rail miles traveled in the US is presented as a reflection of the industry's struggles during the crisis.

Electric, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.9% CAGR and reach US$8.7 Million by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Other Propulsion Types segment is estimated at 4.3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The report also addresses the delays experienced by high-speed rail projects worldwide as a result of the COVID-19 storm. It provides insights into the competitive landscape of the bullet train and high-speed rail market in 2023, highlighting key competitors and their market presence.

Furthermore, the report introduces the concept of bullet trains/high-speed rail, offering an overview of the industry. It presents the market outlook, regional landscape, and the dominance of China in the world market. The emergence of autonomous trains and the status of high-speed rail projects in Japan, Europe, and the United States are also discussed.

The report provides data on the length of high-speed rail networks and the fastest commercial trains in operation globally, giving readers a comprehensive view of the industry's status. In terms of competition, it includes market share data from leading players in the bullet train/high-speed rail market in 2019, as well as recent market activity and world brands in the industry.

What`s New?



Special discussions on the global economic climate and market sentiment

Coverage on global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence analysis across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and trademarked research platform

Complimentary updates for one year Access to curated YouTube video transcripts of market sentiments shared by CEOs, domain experts and market influencers via interviews, podcasts, press statements and event keynotes

Key Attributes: