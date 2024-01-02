(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ALBION VENTURE CAPITAL TRUST PLC
DIRECTOR DECLARATION
LEI Code 213800JKELS32V2OK421
In accordance with the Listing Rule 9.6.14 (2), Albion Venture Capital Trust PLC announces that Neeta Patel has been appointed as a non-executive director of European Opportunities Trust PLC with effect from 1 January 2024.
For further information please contact:
Vikash Hansrani
Operations Partner
Albion Capital Group LLP
Tel: 0207 601 1850
2 January 2024
MENAFN02012024004107003653ID1107677325
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.