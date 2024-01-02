(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ALBION VENTURE CAPITAL TRUST PLC

DIRECTOR DECLARATION

LEI Code 213800JKELS32V2OK421

In accordance with the Listing Rule 9.6.14 (2), Albion Venture Capital Trust PLC announces that Neeta Patel has been appointed as a non-executive director of European Opportunities Trust PLC with effect from 1 January 2024.

2 January 2024