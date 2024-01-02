Lindsay & Gardner, Cpas, PLLC Merges With Avior Wealth Management, LLC

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Avior primary logo with identity statement

Amy Gardner, CPA, Co-Founder of the former Lindsay-Gardner, CPAs, PLLC

Teresa Lindsay, CPA, Co-Founder of the former Lindsay-Gardner, CPAs, PLLC

On January 1, 2024, Lindsay & Gardner Merged Their Services with Avior, Creating Added Security and Services for Their Clients, While Expanding Avior's Reach

- Amy S. Gardner, CPA and Teresa B. Lindsay, CPAOMAHA, NE, UNITED STATES, January 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Avior Wealth Management, LLC ("Avior") is delighted to announce a transformative development as Lindsay & Gardner, CPAs, PLLC (“Lindsay & Gardner”), evolved into Avior on January 1, 2024. This merger is more than a union of names; it signifies an exciting new chapter in providing enhanced financial services and client experiences.Interested in partnering with Avior? Learn more here: MeetAviorThe merger will see Lindsay & Gardner joining forces with a sizeable organization that spans eight states. This strategic decision is rooted in the belief that the added support of Avior will allow Lindsay & Gardner to offer an even wider array of services and provide more depth to their valued client base."Being a part of a larger organization will mean our professional team members will benefit more and have stronger career opportunities, which will allow us to be able to continue attracting the best professionals to provide our clients with excellent service.” – Amy S. Gardner, CPA and Teresa B. Lindsay, CPA, co-founders of the former Lindsay & Gardner, CPAs, PLLCWith this evolution, clients will have seamless access to both Wealth Management and Tax and Accounting services under the unified Avior brand. These exciting changes translate into:1. More administrative support from Avior, allowing the Lindsay & Gardner office to focus more deeply on serving their clients.2. Enhanced oversight from Avior's dedicated in-house Compliance Department.3. Fewer service interruptions, thanks to access to Avior's team and Information Technology partners.4. Increased collaboration, ensuring an enriched client service experience.Avior's purpose is deeply rooted in its commitment to enhancing and enriching more people's lives through its comprehensive suite of services. Avior believes in the transformative power of sound financial management, and it is their mission to provide individuals and businesses with the tools, insights, and support they need to achieve their financial goals and aspirations. By delivering a comprehensive range of services in more locations across the nation, from wealth management and tax planning to accounting and strategic financial guidance, Avior aims to make a meaningful impact on the lives of its clients. Avior's dedication to this purpose drives every decision made, reinforcing its commitment to being a trusted partner on the journey to financial success.About Avior Wealth Management, LLC:Avior Wealth Management, LLC, formerly Nelson, Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group, LLC, is a SEC Registered Investment Advisor that offers financial planning and investment management services to retail and institutional clients across the United States. Avior Wealth Management, LLC and its predecessor was formed in 2008 to offer clients a holistic approach to their investments, financial planning, and wealth management. With offices in eight states, we offer clients a team approach to their financial needs. Please note, investments are not guaranteed and subject to risk, including loss of principal invested.

