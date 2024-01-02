Abax Health Welcomes Keith Eggert, FHFMA As Chief Strategy Officer

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Abax Health, a leading provider of AI powered clinical analytics and patient engagement solutions, announces Keith Eggert, FHFMA as Chief Strategy Officer.

WESTPORT, CT, UNITED STATES, January 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Abax Health Welcomes Keith Eggert, FHFMA as Chief Strategy OfficerWESTPORT, CT - January 2, 2024 - Abax Health (“Abax”), a leading provider of AI powered clinical analytics and patient engagement solutions, is delighted to announce the appointment of Keith Eggert, FHFMA as Chief Strategy Officer. With over 30 years of healthcare technology, operations, and innovation history, Mr. Eggert brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record in the healthcare industry, making him an invaluable addition to the Abax Health team.As Chief Strategy Officer, Keith Eggert will lead Abax Health's efforts to expand its market presence and drive new and existing client growth across the health system and medical group revenue cycle industry.Prior to joining Abax Health, Mr. Eggert held key leadership positions at several prominent health systems and healthcare analytics companies, including Orlando Health, VisiQuate, and most recently, the University of Miami Health System, where he demonstrated a strong ability to develop, implement, and scale market-leading operations and technology solutions translating into billions of dollars of net patient revenue annually. Mr. Eggert's 30+ year commitment to the healthcare revenue cycle community, his deep understanding of the current health system and medical group challenges, and how to use cutting-edge technology-enabled service solutions to conquer those challenges will play a crucial role in Abax Health's continued success."We are thrilled to welcome Keith Eggert to our executive team," said Scott Friesen, Founder and CEO of Abax Health. "Keith's extensive experience and deep understanding of the healthcare industry, along with his relentless focus on using technology-enabled services to improve healthcare, aligns perfectly with our company's vision of 'ensuring that every patient receives the care they need when they need it.' Additionally, with his long and successful large health system history of exceeding annual cash goals, Keith understands how to help other large health systems do the same rapidly. We believe that Keith's leadership will drive Abax Health to new heights through our cutting-edge AI powered service solutions."Keith Eggert expressed his enthusiasm for joining Abax Health, saying, "I am honored to be a part of Abax Health, a company that is acutely focused on helping health systems eliminate their budget deficits and exceed their annual cash goals. Their unique use of AI and data mining, coupled with live human concierge team members, has a highly differentiated ability to help health systems generate new revenue streams and ensure patients receive the care they need. I look forward to working closely with the team to deliver value-driven solutions that enhance patient care and drive business growth."Abax Health remains dedicated to its mission of using AI to generate new revenue streams for health systems and medical groups. Keith Eggert's appointment further underscores Abax's commitment to achieving that goal. His leadership will be instrumental in driving Abax Health's expansion into new markets and strengthening relationships with existing clients.For media inquiries and further information, please contact:...About Abax Health:Abax Health is the leading clinical analytics and patient engagement company utilizing machine learning and AI driven technology to solve healthcare's untapped revenue and patient access challenges. By integrating with our clients' EMR/PM solutions, Abax has identified over $4 billion in untapped revenue/referrals, commonly referred to as network leakage. Abax's technology identifies clients' open referrals, quantifies the financial impact of those referrals, and leverages our concierge patient access team to act and engage the patient to get them scheduled for the care they need. In addition, Abax provides outsourced and project-based services for clients' patient access staffing needs, including - Scheduling, Registration, Insurance Verification, Authorization, and Patient Estimation.For more information about Abax Health and our healthcare solutions, please visit abaxhealth.

