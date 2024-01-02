Inventhelp Inventor Develops Disaster-Preparedness Air Vent Pipe (TRO-976)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PITTSBURGH, Jan. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a system that would aid in increased water flow through proper venting of the culvert piping system for the prevention of high water levels that commonly lead to flooding," said an inventor, from New Liskeard, Ontario, Canada, "so I invented the C. A. V. A (CULVERT AIR VENT ADAPTER). My design would help avoid flooding and damage by keeping channels flowing with efficiency."

The patent-pending invention provides a disaster-preparedness air vent pipe for connection at the inlet of a culvert pipe for increase in water flow. It also would reduce the potential for flooding of the surrounding area. As a result, it increases flood control and safety. The invention features a highly visible design that is easy to install and use so it is ideal for municipality administrators and property owners, especially those in areas prone to flooding.

