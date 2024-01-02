Global Data Center Accelerator Market Report 2023-2028: Market Expands With Focus On HPC And Analytics Workloads

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DUBLIN, Jan. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Data Center Accelerator Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to

The global data center accelerator market size reached US$ 15.5 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, the market is expected to reach US$ 71.1 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 28.90% during 2022-2028.

Data center accelerators perform complex computational functions to facilitate a significant increase in the performance of data centers. They consume less power due to their resource-sharing capability with the main processor and reduce the overall cost by improving power efficiency. They can also speed up deep learning, machine learning (ML), and high-performance computing (HPC) workloads of modern data centers.

At present, the rising need to increase the networking bandwidth is propelling the use of data center accelerators for managing complex data sets and analytics workloads with optimal performance and rapid efficiency.

Data Center Accelerator Market Trends

A shift towards remote working culture on account of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak and strict lockdown in various countries has positively influenced the use of artificial intelligence (AI) to ease business operations. This is driving the need for data center accelerators to manage AI workloads.

Apart from this, due to escalating demand for accelerated computing, there is a rise in the adoption of on-demand graphics processing unit (GPU) cloud computing-based solutions that can run compute-intensive workloads and offer high bandwidth. This is contributing to the growth of the market. Moreover, gaming companies are focusing on expanding their online cloud gaming services using hardware-based GPU virtualization to support real personal computer (PC) gameplay.

This, in confluence with the increasing number of individuals who want to experience realistic online games, is strengthening the market growth. Furthermore, rising number of enterprises are offering machine learning (ML) as a cloud service for applications in voice recognition, fraud detection, voice search, recommendation engines, sentiment analysis, image recognition, and motion detection. This is anticipated to expand the applications of data center accelerators worldwide.

Key Market Segmentation

Breakup by Accelerator Type:



High-performance Computing Cloud Accelerator

Breakup by Processor Type:



Central Processing Unit (CPU)

Graphics Processing Unit (GPU)

Field-Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) Application-specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC)

Breakup by Application:



Deep Learning Training

Public Cloud Interface Enterprise Interface

Breakup by Region:



North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico Middle East and Africa

