Goulston & Storrs Director Kate Heller Named A 2023 Go To Environmental Lawyer By Massachusetts Lawyers Weekly

Kate Heller, a director at Goulston & Storrs, has been named a 2023 Go To Environmental Lawyer by Massachusetts Lawyers Weekly for her outstanding work in environmental law.

As both an environmental lawyer and engineer,

Heller is sought after by developers, owners, tenants, investment funds, REITs, joint ventures, and lenders for her vast experience in environmental matters related to contaminated property and remediation, environmental due diligence, indoor environmental pollution, regulatory compliance, and green building strategies. Before becoming a lawyer, Heller was a civil/environmental engineer, and maintains her registration as a Professional Engineer in addition to being a LEED Accredited Professional.

Beyond her busy practice,

Heller serves on the Board of Directors of the Emerald Necklace Conservancy and does pro bono environmental work for a wide range of non-profit organizations. She also serves on Goulston & Storrs' Inclusion Advisory Committee, as well as on the associate and staff evaluation teams.

Heller is regularly ranked in Best Lawyers in America: Environmental Law; Chambers USA, Environment (MA), Chambers USA, "America's Leading Business Lawyers; and was named to the 2023 Lawdragon Green 500: Leaders in Environmental Law. She received her J.D. from Northeastern University School of Law

and her B.S. from Cornell University's College of Engineering.

