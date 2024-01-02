Digital Product Labeling With AI: EZ Lab's Blockchain Solutions For Made In Italy Protection Unveiled At CES Las Vegas

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

"Venice" dress by Monnalisa, certified by EZ Lab

Massimo Morbiato, CEO and founder EZ Lab

The technology has been applied to the“Venice” dress by Monnalisa, a leading high-end childrenswear company, to protect authenticity

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, January 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- EZ Lab , an innovative Italian SME specializing in digital solutions and blockchain technology, is set to revolutionize the safeguarding of "Made in Italy" products with their cutting-edge blockchain solutions. EZ Lab will showcase its groundbreaking digital product labeling integrated with artificial intelligence at CES in Las Vegas from January 9 to 12, 2024. The company will exhibit in Eureka Park, in the Italian Pavilion organized by the Italian Trade Agency.The highlight of EZ Lab's presentation at CES will be its pioneering application of the technology to the Venice dress by Monnalisa, an esteemed leader in the high-end childrenswear sector. Monnalisa's adoption of EZ Lab's blockchain solution underscores its commitment to ensuring the authenticity and sustainability of its premium garments.EZ Lab's digital product labeling introduces an innovative approach, enabling direct consumer interaction through natural language. This breakthrough empowers consumers to access comprehensive information encompassing sustainability, traceability, origin, and company history. The solution fosters transparency between consumers and brands, aligning seamlessly with the impending EU regulations mandating the use of digital product passports.Headquartered in Padua, Italy, EZ Lab Blockchain Solutions specializes in digitizing, enhancing, and safeguarding Made in Italy products across various sectors using transformative blockchain technology. Their extensive portfolio includes collaborations with industry giants like BASF, Alce Nero, Ferrarini, Rodolfi, Monnalisa, Marinella, Unoaerre, Peron Shoes, and Latteria Soligo. Recognizing its pioneering efforts, EZ Lab emerged as the winner among over a hundred projects in the international Open Innovation call for Textile Sustainability, by the National Cluster Made in Italy (MINIT), in collaboration with Decathlon and Radici Group. Currently, it operates from four offices, with headquarters in Padua, Italy, and additional locations in Pachino (SR), Reims (France), and San Francisco (US)."The digital product passport is a new tool that will be made mandatory by the European Union, revolutionizing communication and trust between brands and consumers," explains Massimo Morbiato, CEO, and founder of EZ Lab. "EZ Lab is preparing with its digital labels integrated with artificial intelligence."The European Union has made the digital product passport mandatory in the fashion sector to combat greenwashing, demonstrating product sustainability, origin, and circularity. Soon, this regulation will be extended to all sectors to accelerate the achievement of the goals set by the United Nations' Agenda 2030, particularly the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).The digital product label created by EZ Lab is accessible simply by scanning a QR code or NFC tag or through AR: the user will have access, directly on their smartphone through EZ Lab's Made in BlockTM platform, to all product information such as authenticity, origin, certification, company history, and the territory of origin, generated in real-time by a generative artificial intelligence system.

Roberto Rafaschieri

Blum

...on