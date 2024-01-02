Early Recognition Of Substance Abuse Improves Health And Safety

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Aside from mitigating risk in the workplace, timely identification of substance abuse will expedite care and recovery.

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA, USA, January 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Getting the right help at the right time can benefit from the early identification of substance abuse. The use of technology to screen for impairment due to drugs not only helps to reduce risk but also assists employees with access to timely resources that can provide a path to life-changing care.The National Safety Council has found that workplace impairment due to alcohol, opioids , or cannabis, negatively affects workplace safety, employee well-being, and an employer's bottom line. With the increasing use of Marijuana and an escalating opioid epidemic, ZXEREX® is pleased to announce its participation in an NIH-funded research study to assess the cognitive impact of Marijuana use among frequent and addicted users. Studies such as these can help researchers at ZXEREX® to further refine impairment screening, especially for identifying temporary neurologic impairment related to drugs.ZXEREX drug impairment screening and technology was invented and patented at Arizona State University and the Barrow Neurological Institute by a team that included two Nobel-laureate trained neuroscientists, an engineer, a medical doctor, and a former police officer. ZXEREX research was later enhanced by data scientists using machine learning and AI, to create drug biosignatures from human studies conducted at well-known research centers. This patented technology is personalized by comparing an individual's current screening test to known drug baseline signatures and the person's unimpaired baseline.IMPAIR-ID powered by ZXEREX performs fast, highly accurate, non-invasive drug screening that is available 24/7. Whether used in the workplace. clinic, or a rehab center, the technology can screen employees or clients, including those known to be at greater risk in safety-sensitive jobs. Medical and safety experts agree that managing impairment risk is all about timely detection. This is a major concern since random drug tests of urine, saliva, or the use of breathalyzers only reveal the chemical presence of a drug or its metabolites. Though valuable in detecting a substance, they do not screen for the effect on the brain or the presence of a temporary neurological impairment. That's why ZXEREX technology is so important in managing risk. It's cost-effective and provides immediate actionable results.Especially with the use of drugs, impairment can delay thinking and reaction time, increase workplace injuries and errors, lead to higher workers' compensation costs, and increase absenteeism and distraction at work.Since it's difficult to deter risky behavior outside the workplace, being able to rapidly screen for drug impairment when an employee arrives at work and even while there, can help to mitigate risk and serve to deter showing up impaired, particularly those engaged in safety-sensitive jobs. When combined with an organization's safety program, ZXEREX can help reduce injuries and absenteeism while improving productivity.The overall goal is to provide a safety net that offers a solution for those workers who are struggling with substance abuse.To learn more about the technology or how you can participate, please contact us at ....

