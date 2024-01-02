Accurius Therapeutics Awarded Prestigious NIH Fasttrack Grant

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Accurius Therapeutics, Inc.

Funds will be used to further develop novel oncolytic virus targeted at lung cancer

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, January 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Accurius Therapeutics, a developer of highly targeted oncolytic immunotherapies, is pleased to announce that they have been awarded $2.4 million non-dilutive NIH grant to pursue research that aligns with NIH's mission to seek fundamental knowledge about the nature and behavior of living systems and the application of that knowledge to enhance health, lengthen life, and reduce illness and disability. With the initial grant comes an opportunity for an additional $4.5 million non-dilutive grant from the NIH to pursue research with direct clinical applications.

The initial grant funds will be used to accelerate the development of a first of a kind inhalable, engineered, oncolytic immunotherapy based on the Influenza A Virus (eIAV) for the treatment of metastatic Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (mNSCLC) and other cancers metastatic to the lung. The agent selectively infects and destroys cancer cells while sparing healthy cells and activates the body's own anti-tumor immune response.

“Despite the significant impact that PD-1 antibody immunotherapy has had on non-small lung cancer survival, the vast majority of patients do not benefit,” states Keith Flaherty M.D., Co-leader of Developmental Therapeutics at the Dana Farber / Harvard Cancer Center.“Accurius is pursuing products and delivery technologies that could potentiate immune responses and expand on the impact that our current immunotherapies have without increasing autoimmune side effect risk. Additionally, the Accurius eIAV could become the combination of choice for checkpoint inhibitors if the preclinical profile is realized in the clinic.”

The Accurius virus is based on groundbreaking work by leading researchers at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai. Company leadership has decades of experience guiding new oncology products and platforms from ideation through FDA approval and clinical use in both cancer treatment and detection. For more information on Accurius, its founders, and the science behind their novel oncolytic immunotherapy, please visit .

