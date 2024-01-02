Inventhelp Inventor Develops Specially Designed Water Trough (TRO-975)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PITTSBURGH, Jan. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a new trough that would prevent the water from freezing in the cold weather," said an inventor, from

Collingwood, Ontario, Canada, "so I invented the NO FREEZE TROUGH. My design ensures that animals always have access to drinking water, even in the coldest conditions."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved design for a water trough. In doing so, it prevents the water from freezing. As a result, it ensures that animals have access to drinking water during cold temperatures and it eliminates the need to check water troughs and break any ice. The invention features a durable design that is easy to use and maintain so it is ideal for farmers and the owners of farm animals. Additionally, a prototype model is available upon request.

