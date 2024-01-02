Avanos Medical, Inc. To Present At The 42Nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) ALPHARETTA, Ga., Jan. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE: AVNS ) today announced that

Joe Woody, chief executive officer, will present at the 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco, California on Monday, Jan. 8 at approximately

3:45 p.m., PST.

A webcast of the conference presentation will be available on the Investors section

of the Avanos Medical website and will be archived on that site.

