(MENAFN- PR Newswire) BANGALORE, India, Jan. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Proton Exchange Membrane Fuel Cells (PEMFC) Market

- Global Market Insights and Sales Trends 2024

is Segmented by Type (Compressed Gaseous Hydrogen, Cryogenic Liquid Hydrogen, Hydrides), by Application (Transportation, Stationary): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2029 .

The Global Proton Exchange Membrane Fuel Cells (PEMFC) Market size is expected to reach USD 7527.9 Million by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 31.9%.



Major Factors Driving the Growth of Proton Exchange Membrane Fuel Cells (PEMFC) Market:

The market for proton exchange membrane fuel cells, or PEMFCs, is expanding quickly as a result of many causes. For example, the adoption of PEMFCs in the stationary power generating and automotive industries is being fueled by government regulations and incentives that favor sustainable energy solutions. The need for PEMFCs in the automotive sector and a larger emphasis on decentralization and energy security increase their applicability in a variety of contexts. The increased market reach of PEMFCs is attributed to increasing investments, strategic alliances, and breakthroughs in hydrogen infrastructure.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF THE PROTON EXCHANGE MEMBRANE FUEL CELLS (PEMFC) MARKET:



A key factor in the PEMFC market's development is the automobile sector. PEMFCs are increasingly the favored option for manufacturers as the demand for electric cars (EVs)

increases. Their greater energy density, longer driving range, and speedy refueling make them appealing for a variety of purposes, such as buses, heavy-duty trucks , and passenger cars.

Clean energy solutions are receiving more attention as sustainability and environmental preservation gain importance. PEMFCs are becoming more and more popular as a viable substitute for conventional energy sources because of their reputation for producing power with no negative influence on the environment. PEMFC adoption is further fueled by government initiatives and sustainable energy legislation, which also provide a favorable market environment. PEMFCs offer a dependable and decentralized power source, which enhances energy security. This feature is especially helpful in isolated or off-grid areas with limited access to conventional power infrastructure. PEMFCs' self-sufficient or hybrid operation with renewable energy sources improves grid resilience and lessens reliance on centralized power supply.

Worldwide, governments are putting laws and incentives into place to encourage the use of fuel cell technology. PEMFC investments are encouraged by tax credits, subsidies, and research support for both consumers and enterprises. Because these regulations lower the initial fuel cell system deployment costs, they foster a growth-oriented environment in the market. Both the public and private sectors are investing more in the PEMFC industry. In order to make use of complementary skills and quicken the development and commercialization of PEMFC technologies, businesses are establishing strategic alliances. These partnerships increase the market reach of PEMFCs, promote innovation, and accelerate economies of scale.

Strong hydrogen infrastructure development is critical to PEMFC performance. Developments in the infrastructure for hydrogen generation, storage, and delivery improve PEMFC accessibility and feasibility. The development of a comprehensive hydrogen ecosystem is being funded by both public and commercial sectors, providing a crucial backbone for the widespread use of PEMFCs. PEMFCs can be used for purposes other than large-scale power production. They are being used more and more in portable devices like drones, laptops, and cell phones. PEMFCs' capacity to offer a durable and lightweight power supply satisfies the consumer electronics market's rising need for energy-efficient products.

PROTON EXCHANGE MEMBRANE FUEL CELLS (PEMFC) MARKET SHARE:

Because of encouraging government regulations for the use of renewable energy in nations like China, Japan, and South Korea, the Asia-Pacific area is one of the most potential regional markets for polymer electrolyte membrane fuel cells.

Key Players:



Ballard

Plug Power

Hydrogenics

Sunrise Power

Panasonic

Nedstack PEM Fuel Cells

Nuvera Fuel Cells

Altergy Systems

Shenli Hi-Tech

Horizon Fuel Cell Technologies

Vision Group Foresight

