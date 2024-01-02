(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) 2 January 2024 LEI: 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459
OSB GROUP PLC
(the Company)
Total Voting Rights
On 29 December 2023, the issued share capital of the Company with voting rights was 393,187,681 ordinary shares of £0.01 each. No shares are held in treasury. Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 393,187,681. The figure of 393,187,681 may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change in their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
Enquiries:
OSB GROUP PLC
Dionne Mortley-Forde
Group Head of Company Secretariat t: 01634 848 944
Investor relations
Email: ... t: 01634 838 973
Brunswick
Robin Wrench/Simone Selzer t: 020 7404 5959
Notes to Editors
About OSB GROUP PLC
OSB began trading as a bank on 1 February 2011 and was admitted to the main market of the London Stock Exchange in June 2014 (OSB.L). OSB joined the FTSE 250 index in June 2015. On 4 October 2019, OSB acquired Charter Court Financial Services Group plc (CCFS) and its subsidiary businesses. On 30 November 2020, OSB GROUP PLC became the listed entity and holding company for the OSB Group. OSB is a specialist lending and retail savings Group authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority, part of the Bank of England, and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and Prudential Regulation Authority. The Group reports under two segments, OneSavings Bank and Charter Court Financial Services.
MENAFN02012024004107003653ID1107677265
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.