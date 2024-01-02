(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Jan. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (“SolarEdge” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: SEDG) and certain officers. The class action, filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York, and docketed under 23-cv- 10847, is on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired SolarEdge securities between February 22, 2022 and October 19, 2023, inclusive (the“Class Period”). Plaintiff pursues claims against the Defendants under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the“Exchange Act”).



If you are a shareholder who purchased or otherwise acquired SolarEdge securities during the Class Period, you have until January 2, 2024 to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class.

SolarEdge provides inverter solutions for a solar photovoltaic system. The Company's offerings include power optimizers, inverters, monitoring services, energy storage, and smart energy management via a cloud-based monitoring platform. The Company sells its products worldwide through large distributors, electrical equipment wholesalers, as well as directly to large solar installers and engineering, procurement, and construction firms.

The Complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (i) the Company's distribution channels in Europe had higher than optimal inventory levels; (ii) that, as a result, the Company was experiencing substantial cancellations and pushouts of existing backlog from its European distributors; (iii) that, as a result, the Company's backlog and guidance was overstated; and (iv) that, as a result, Defendants' statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

On August 1, 2023, after the market closed, SolarEdge held a conference call with investors and analysts regarding its second quarter 2023 results. During the call, the Company's Chief Executive Officer, Defendant Zvi Lando, stated that“distribution channels in Europe are experiencing higher than optimal inventory levels, especially as it relates to solar modules.”

On this news, the Company's share price fell $43.96 per share, or 18.3%, to close at $195.51 per share on August 2, 2023, on unusually high trading volume.

Then, on October 19, 2023, after the market closed, SolarEdge issued a press release announcing its preliminary financial results for the third quarter of 2023. In the press release, the Company disclosed that“[d]uring the second part of the third quarter of 2023, we experienced substantial unexpected cancellations and pushouts of existing backlog from our European distributors” and“[a]s a result, third quarter revenue, gross margin and operating income will be below the low end of the prior guidance range.” As a result, the Company also disclosed that it“anticipates significantly lower revenues in the fourth quarter of 2023 as the inventory destocking process continues.”

On this news, the Company's share price fell $31.08 per share, or 27.2%, to close at $82.90 per share on October 20, 2023, on unusually heavy trading volume.

