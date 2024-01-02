(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Baltimore, MD, Jan. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- When your child has a health condition, you want the best possible care. Children's Hospital Los Angeles (CHLA) provides exceptional family-centered care and life-saving treatments delivered by renowned physicians, surgeons, nurses and technicians in a child-friendly environment. CHLA also routinely ranks among the top pediatric hospitals nationwide and is one of the largest in the Western U.S., with the expertise across service lines to provide answers to treat the most complex conditions and diseases.

Recognized by US News & World Report as the #7 pediatric academic medical center nationwide, and by Newsweek as the #4 pediatric hospital in the world, CHLA has agreed to furnish specialists to deliver virtual, peer-to-peer bundled second opinion services in the following pediatric specialties: cardiology & cardiothoracic surgery, oncology, hematology, neurosurgery, vascular anomalies, retinoblastoma, orthopedics, and musculoskeletal disorders. Each bundle includes:



Review of medical records by a medical specialist in member's diagnosis

Additional medical record review with surgical or radiation team as needed

Genetic risk screening

Clinical trials screening

Written summary of finding and treatment options sent to the referring physician who will share with the patient Virtual consultation to discuss the second opinion report.

CHLA has also developed multiple surgical episodes of care for cardiovascular, musculoskeletal disorders, neurologic conditions and gene replacement therapy to support their second opinion services. All of CHLA's bundled offerings are available through the Accarent network.

Accarent Health connects employers, patients, and plan administrators to a network of top-rated medical centers for superior, cost-effective care. Accarent Health offers transparent, pre-defined bundled pricing, pertinent clinical information, travel and concierge assistance, and case management directly to consumers, making value-based healthcare understandable for the decision-maker with no annual membership fees or volume requirements.

Employers interested in adopting a value-based health care system can learn more about Accarent Health at

