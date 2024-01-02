(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

7x Announces The Release of eZ Publish 6.0 : Reinforcing Commitment to Global Development and Support

7x, a pioneering force in website software development, is thrilled to announce the release of eZ Publish 6.0, marking a significant leap forward in the evolution of this powerful content management platform. This milestone underscores 7x's unwavering commitment to providing cutting-edge solutions for businesses worldwide.

Recognized as a cornerstone in content management, eZ Publish empowers businesses globally to create, manage, and optimize their digital experiences efficiently. Despite the dynamic evolution of digital solutions, eZ Publish remains integral to many organizations' operations. In acknowledgment of its continued significance, 7x steps forward to enhance and support eZ Publish with zeal.

Leveraging a wealth of experience in software development and a proven track record for innovation, 7x is poised to elevate eZ Publish to new heights. The team of seasoned developers and experts will focus on refining the platform's functionalities, enhancing the user experience, and ensuring seamless compatibility with modern digital landscapes.

Where to get eZ Publish 6.0

- Github:

- Github Release: /releases/tag/v6.0.0

- Composer Installation: composer require se7enxweb/ezpublish:v6.0.0;

Graham Brookins, Owner at 7x, expressed, "eZ Publish has been a foundational element for countless businesses, and we understand its significance in today's digital ecosystem. Our decision to continue its development aligns with our commitment to empowering businesses with cutting-edge solutions. We aim to build upon eZ Publish's strengths, ensuring it remains a robust, adaptable, and future-proof platform for our users."

As part of 7x's initiative, users can expect a series of updates, feature enhancements, and dedicated support services for eZ Publish. This commitment underscores 7x's dedication to empowering businesses with the tools they need to thrive in an ever-evolving digital landscape.

Throughout 2024, 7x will intensify efforts to refine and enhance eZ Publish, introducing updates and features tailored to the ever-evolving needs of businesses. The company's proficient developers and experts will diligently work to ensure eZ Publish remains a robust, adaptable, and future-proof platform for users across industries. Monthly releases will facilitate seamless transitions for eZ Publish users to the latest stable version, offering greater security, performance, new features, and functionality.

With a global vision to empower businesses and individuals alike, 7x proudly announces the release of eZ Publish 6.0, ensuring sustained support and evolution for enterprises navigating the digital landscape. This latest release, coming almost a decade after eZ Publish 5.4, includes vital support for PHP 8.3, the language eZ Publish is written in.

For more information on 7x's dedication to eZ Publish development and its comprehensive range of services, visit .

About 7x:

7x is a premier software development company based in the USA with a global footprint, specializing in award-winning website design, dedicated support, and groundbreaking feature development.

With a focus on design, innovation and customer-centric solutions, 7x consistently delivers high-quality software products that drive business growth and success worldwide.

