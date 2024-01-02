Icelandair: Financial Calendar 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)
| Date
| Year
|
| Event
| 7 March
| 2024
|
| Annual General Meeting
| 24 April
| 2024
|
| Q1 2024 Results
| 18 July
| 2024
|
| Q2 2024 Results
| 17 October
| 2024
|
| Q3 2024 Results
| 30 January
| 2025
|
| Q4 2024 Results and Consolidated Financial Statement 2024
MENAFN02012024004107003653ID1107677250
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.