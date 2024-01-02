               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Icelandair: Financial Calendar 2024


1/2/2024 10:46:14 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)
Date Year Event
7 March 2024 Annual General Meeting
24 April 2024 Q1 2024 Results
18 July 2024 Q2 2024 Results
17 October 2024 Q3 2024 Results
30 January 2025 Q4 2024 Results and Consolidated Financial Statement 2024

