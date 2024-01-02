The report introduces emission control catalysts, focusing on technologies to reduce particulate materials and oxides of nitrogen emissions in heavy-duty diesel (HDD) engines. Additionally, it addresses the tightening regulatory landscape and emission norms in key regional markets, emphasizing the role of HDD catalysts. The competitive landscape is covered with market share scenarios and recent market activity of key competitors in the HDD catalysts market.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $466.1 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.9% CAGR

The Heavy Duty Diesel (HDD) Catalysts market in the U.S. is estimated at US$466.1 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$389 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 5.9% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

It discusses the dominance of the Asia-Pacific region in the global HDD catalysts market and highlights the technological advancements in HDD engines to reduce emissions. The text also touches on the design and functional attributes of diesel engines that contribute to exhaust emissions and provides an overview of major pollutants in diesel engine emissions.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.6% and 2.7% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.3% CAGR.

