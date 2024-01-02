(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Heavy Duty Diesel (HDD) Catalysts - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.
Global Heavy Duty Diesel (HDD) Catalysts Market to Reach $2 Billion by 2030
The global market for Heavy Duty Diesel (HDD) Catalysts estimated at US$1.5 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.1% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
The report introduces emission control catalysts, focusing on technologies to reduce particulate materials and oxides of nitrogen emissions in heavy-duty diesel (HDD) engines. Additionally, it addresses the tightening regulatory landscape and emission norms in key regional markets, emphasizing the role of HDD catalysts. The competitive landscape is covered with market share scenarios and recent market activity of key competitors in the HDD catalysts market.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $466.1 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.9% CAGR
The Heavy Duty Diesel (HDD) Catalysts market in the U.S. is estimated at US$466.1 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$389 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 5.9% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
It discusses the dominance of the Asia-Pacific region in the global HDD catalysts market and highlights the technological advancements in HDD engines to reduce emissions. The text also touches on the design and functional attributes of diesel engines that contribute to exhaust emissions and provides an overview of major pollutants in diesel engine emissions.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.6% and 2.7% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.3% CAGR.
Key Attributes:
| Report Attribute
| Details
| No. of Pages
| 292
| Forecast Period
| 2022 - 2030
| Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
| $1.5 Billion
| Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
| $2 Billion
| Compound Annual Growth Rate
| 3.7%
| Regions Covered
| Global
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Toxic Effects of Diesel Engine Emissions on Human Health Heavy Commercial Vehicles Market: A Key Indicator of Growth HDD Catalysts Present Considerable Opportunities for the Emission Control Catalysts Market Pivotal Role of Trucks in Road Transport & Increased Need to Curb Truck Exhaust Pollution Spur Market Growth Municipal Authorities Prioritize HDD Catalysts in Trucking Fleet Despite Threat from CNG Buses, Diesel Engine-Powered Transit Buses Remain Lucrative for HDD Catalysts Market With Diesel Powered Buses Expected to Remain the Prominent Bus Types Globally, HDD Catalysts Market Poised to Benefit Mechanization of Agricultural Activities and Rise in Use of Diesel-Powered Agricultural Machinery Augurs Well for the Market Percentage of Mechanization in Agriculture in Select Countries Long-term Prospects for Infrastructure Projects to Fuel Demand for Construction Machinery, Presenting Growth Opportunities for HDD Catalysts Market COVID-19 Dents Prospects in Construction Industry, Impacting Sales of Construction Equipment Diesel Oxidation Catalyst (DOC): The Widely Used HDD Catalyst Diesel Particulate Filters Find Prominence in Controlling Particulates SCR Emerges as a Prolific Tool for NOx Reduction Aftermarket Segment Offers Opportunities for HDD Catalysts Market PGMs: Vital Components in Manufacture of HDD Catalysts Palladium Rapidly Gaining Ground over Platinum Manufacturers Prioritize Thrifting Approach for Reducing the Cost Impact of PGMs Pre-Thrifting Vs. Post-Thrifting Cost Structure: A Statistical Comparison Growing Use of Natural Gas in Heavy Vehicles to Dent Prospects for HDD Vehicles, Affect Demand for HDD Catalysts Shift towards Electric Vehicles Presents a Threat to HDD Catalysts Market
FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 40 Featured)
BASF SE Clariant AG Enerburn, Inc. Ibiden Co., Ltd. Honeywell UOP Johnson Matthey PLC Clean Diesel Technologies N.E. Chemcat Corporation Shell Plc Umicore NV
