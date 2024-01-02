Top 15 Life Enhancing Passports In 2024 By Global Citizen Solutions

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Image by Jacqueline Macou from Pixabay

The Quality of Life Index assesses passports focusing on aspects that enhance the attractiveness of a country such as social well-being and sustainability.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In a world where borders are no longer barriers but gateways to new possibilities, Global Citizen Solutions , a data-driven immigration advisor proudly unveils the Quality of Life Index 2024 , a tool guiding those seeking not just a change of scenery, but an elevation in the quality of their lives.Without further ado, Global Citizen Solutions is proud to present the top 15 passports that pave the way to a higher quality of life:1- Finland2- Sweden3- Denmark4- United Kingdom5- Germany6- Netherlands7- Ireland8- Austria9- Spain10- New Zealand11- Norway12- Luxembourg13- Portugal14- Iceland15- CanadaIn a groundbreaking methodology that transcends traditional passport indexes, The Quality of Life Index assesses the overall quality of life in a country, focusing on aspects that enhance the attractiveness of a country such as social well-being and sustainability. Global Citizen Solutions Strategy Director, Manuel Garrido explains the key indicators behind the research:“There were six main weights of indicators included for this index that formed the basis of our ranking and they are: Sustainable Development Goals (30 percent), Cost of Living (20 percent), Level of Freedom (20 percent), Happiness (10 percent), Environmental Performance (10 percent), and Migrant Acceptance (10 percent).” The methodology was created by Global Citizen Solutions' research team, led by Statistic and Data Analysts, Dr. Roberto de Pinho and Vladimir López-Bassols. Quantitative data was analyzed like composite indicators used by various international institutions and multilateral organizations such as The World Bank, the World Economic Forum and the Sustainable Development Report.The Quality of Life Index, by Global Citizen Solutions is not also a tool for those looking to relocate but also a useful platform for travelers focusing on well-being destinations.“For avid travelers, these are great indicators to understand more about a country that you may want to visit. For example, learning about the cost of living is essential to understand how much you will need to budget for your holiday. It is also important to be aware of the level of freedom in the country you are heading to.” concludes Manuel Garrido.SCANDINAVIAThe three top-ranking countries in the Quality of Living Index are all Scandinavian countries with Norway also ranking in a very acceptable 11th place. Aside from a high cost of living, Finland performs well in all other indicators, particularly in Sustainable Development, Environmental Performance, Happiness, and Level of Freedom. The country typically performs very well in quality of living rankings given its low-income inequality, excellent social support and infrastructure, freedom to make decisions, and low levels of corruption.Similarly, Sweden and Denmark perform well across the board and, like Finland, are highly progressive societies that invest heavily in social well-being. Sweden boasts a strong economy, world-class education, and accessible healthcare, while Denmark is often credited as excelling in embracing a good work-life balance and family time."We believe that a passport is not merely a document; it is a vessel of potential, a gateway to a life well-lived," says Patricia Casaburi, Managing Director for Global Citizen Solutions. "Our methodology considers factors beyond visa-free travel, taking into account healthcare, safety, education, and overall well-being to provide a holistic view of the opportunities each passport opens up for its holder. The Quality of Life index is our free tool that encourages users to explore the boundless possibilities that a passport can offer if you are looking to relocate, but it is also a fantastic tool if you just want to plan your next travel destination focused on well-being, sustainability and social engagement.” concludes Patricia Casaburi.*Methodology – The Global Passport Index offers key insights to readers on topics including travel mobility, tax benefits when opening a business, and more. Using a robust quantitative scoring system, this methodology determines the attractiveness of a passport using three indexes: (1) Enhanced Mobility Index (2) Investment Index, and (3) Quality of Living Index. The ranking allows individuals to see a comprehensive overview of mobility, investment potential, and country attractiveness.

Gizane Campos

Global Citizen Solutions

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

TikTok