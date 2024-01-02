Child Tax Return For 2024 Announced By Harbor Financial

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Child Tax Return

Child Tax Credit

Tax Credit for Having Children

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has announced that they will be implementing a Child Tax Return for the 2024 tax year.

TRAVERSE CITY, MI, US, January 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has announced that they will be implementing a Child Tax Return for the 2024 tax year. This tax return will provide additional benefits to eligible families with children under the age of 17.

The Child Tax Return for 2024 will provide a tax credit of up to $2,000 per child. This credit will be available for families who meet certain income requirements and have children under the age of 17.

The Child Tax Return for 2024 will also provide a refundable credit of up to $1,400 per child. This means that eligible families will receive a refund even if they do not owe any federal income tax.

To be eligible for the Child Tax Return for 2024, families must have a total income of less than $200,000 for single filers or $400,000 for joint filers. Families who earn more than these income limits may still be eligible for a partial credit.

The Child Tax Return for 2024 is designed to provide additional financial support to families with children, especially those who may be struggling to make ends meet. The increased tax credit and refundable credit will help these families pay for essential expenses such as food, housing, and childcare.

To claim the Child Tax Return for 2024, families must file their taxes using Form 1040. They will need to provide information about each eligible child, including their name, Social Security number, and birthdate.

The IRS has stated that they will provide more information about the Child Tax Return for 2024 as the tax year approaches. Families should stay tuned for updates and be sure to consult with a tax professional if they have any questions about their eligibility or how to claim the credit.

In conclusion, the Child Tax Return for 2024 will provide much-needed support to eligible families with children. The increased tax credit and refundable credit will help these families cover essential expenses and improve their financial well-being.

To learn more about the child tax return, visit

Frank Ellis

Harbor Financial

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn