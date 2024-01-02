Inventhelp Inventor Develops Supportive Brace Device (TRO-968)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PITTSBURGH, Jan. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a brace device that would allow a worker to secure building construction walls and trusses in vertical position with accuracy in order to secure the members together into their finished configuration," said an inventor, from

Wingham, Ontario, Canada, "so I invented the BRACE ALL. My design would allow one worker to complete the job of two or three workers."

The patent-pending invention provides a

securement brace device to support walls or trusses in precision upright/vertical placement and alignment work during new building construction work. In doing so, it increases accuracy, safety, efficiency and convenience. It also saves time and effort. The invention features an adjustable design that is easy to attach and use so it is ideal for contractors, building construction workers, carpenters, etc.

The original design was submitted to the Toronto sales office of

InventHelp.

