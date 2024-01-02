Global Healthcare Cloud Computing Market Report 2023-2028: Advancements Fueling Market Expansion, Cloud Deployment Models On The Rise

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DUBLIN, Jan. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Healthcare Cloud Computing Market Report by Service Model, Cloud Deployment Model, Application, End User, and Region 2023-2028" report has been added to

The latest market intelligence report illuminates valuable insights into the burgeoning healthcare cloud computing market, which continues to expand at a noteworthy rate. The analysis delves into the impactful progression of the market from a size of US$ 39.0 Billion in 2022 to an estimated US$ 91.3 Billion by 2028. This reflects a substantial compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.23% over the period from 2023-2028. This surge is attributed to innovative advancements that are reshaping patient care and pushing healthcare operations into a new era of efficiency and data-informed decision-making.

Advancements Fueling Market Expansion

Healthcare Cloud Computing by Service Model : Exemplifying the largest segment within the market, Software as a Service (SaaS) continues to lead due to its flexible, internet-based service offerings that remove the complexities of on-site installations and maintenance.

Cloud Deployment Models on the Rise

Public Cloud Leads in Deployment: In terms of cloud deployment models, the public cloud is at the forefront, delivering unmatched scalability and quick deployment capabilities, which are indispensable for healthcare organizations looking to optimize their processes and patient services.

Innovations in Application Fields : The report highlights that non-clinical information systems command the largest market share, instrumental in automating and refining healthcare operations such as billing, inventory management, and financial management.

End User Insights

The analysis indicates that healthcare providers are dominating the market. They are increasingly turning to cloud computing to securely manage a growing influx of medical data, utilizing scalable and secure platforms to enhance patient care delivery.

Geographical Market Trends : It is observed that North America remains the preeminent market for healthcare cloud computing, with a well-established innovation ecosystem and stringent regulatory compliance propelling its growth.

Competitive Landscape and Innovations

The competitive landscape is continuously evolving as key industry players engineer sophisticated cloud-based solutions. These innovations range from EHR systems to telemedicine platforms, embracing cutting-edge technologies like AI for improved decision-making in healthcare.

Recent Developments



Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has notably extended its strategic alliance with a leading global tech company, aiming to enhance cloud-based health IT solutions.

A prominent industrial software company has teamed up with Amazon Web Services to accelerate the digital transformation efforts within the cloud services arena. Oracle Corporation unveiled healthcare-specific features for its enterprise and supply chain management suites, reinforcing its commitment to the sector.

Key Market Insights



The report quantifies the global market size and forecasts growth potential.

Identifies the diverse factors propelling market expansion.

Assesses the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the healthcare cloud computing landscape.

Provides a comprehensive application-based market analysis.

Details the key geographic regions marking the market's expansion. Outlines the pivotal industry players shaping the market dynamics.

This meticulous market assessment presents an informative outlook on the healthcare cloud computing industry's trajectory, emphasizing the technological innovations and regional market forces that are driving change and adoption. The insights aim to equip healthcare professionals, stakeholders, and industry leaders with a clear understanding of the emerging trends, applications, and opportunities that are present within this dynamic sector.

