               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Nominations Announced For The 2024 Make-Up Artists & Hair Stylists Guild Awards


1/2/2024 10:31:52 AM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) MUAHS Awards Ceremony Slated for Feb. 18, 2024

There is a TIE in the following category:
 BEST SPECIAL MAKE-UP EFFECTS IN A TELEVISION SERIES

HOLLYWOOD, Calif., Jan. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --
The
Make-Up Artists & Hair Stylists Guild
 (MUAHS, IATSE Local 706) has announced nominations for the 2024 MUAHS Guild Awards, presented by Ardell, on
Sunday, February 18, 2024.
Today's announcement was made by Julie Socash , Local 706 President.

NOMINEES FOR OUTSTANDING MAKE-UP ARTISTS & HAIR STYLISTS ARE:
 FEATURE-LENGTH MOTION PICTURE
1.
 Best Contemporary Make-up

Continue Reading
The Make-Up Artists & Hair Stylists Guild (MUAHS, IATSE Local 706) has announced nominations for the 2024 MUAHS Guild Awards.
The Make-Up Artists & Hair Stylists Guild (MUAHS, IATSE Local 706) has announced nominations for the 2024 MUAHS Guild Awards.

Candy Cane Lane
 Tym Shutchai Buacharern, Michele Lewis, Jennifer Zide-Essex, Yvettra Grantham

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
 Jane
Galli, Personal

The Haunted Mansion
 Kimberly Jones, Dionne Wynn, Bridgit Crider, Carla VanNessa Wallace

Nyad
 Felicity
Bowring, Ann Maree Hurley, Julie Hewett, Mahar Lessner

Saltburn
 Siân Miller, Laura Allen

2.
 Best Period and/or Character Make-up
 Barbie
 Ivana Primorac, Victoria Down, Maha Mimo,

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3
 Alexei Dmitriew, Nicole Sortillon, Amos Samantha Ward, LuAndra Whitehurst

Maestro
 Siân
Grigg, Jackie Risotto, Elisa Tallerico, Nicky Pattison-Illum

Oppenheimer
 Luisa Abel, Jason Hamer, Kerrin Jackson, Jamie Loree Hess

Poor Things
 Nadia Stacey

3.
Best Special Make-up Effects
Golda

Karen Hartley Thomas, Suzi Battersby

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
 Alexei Dmitriew, Lindsay MacGowen, Shane Mahan, Scott Stoddard

Maestro
 Kazu Hiro, Siân Grigg, Duncan Jarman, Mike Mekash

Poor Things
 Nadia Stacey, Mark Coulier

Rebel Moon: Part One - A Child of Fire
 Ozzy Alvarez, Justin Raleigh, Kelsey Berk, Jonathan Shroyer

4.
Best Contemporary Hair Styling
 Candy Cane Lane
 Yvette Shelton, Shian Banks, Stacey Morris, Maisha Oliver

Joyride
 Jeannie Chow, Kim Lee

NYAD
 Daniel Curet, Vanessa Columbo, Enzo Angileri, Darlene Brumfeld

Pain Hustlers
 Michelle Johnson, Dennis Bailey

Saltburn
Siân Miller, Laura Allen

5.
Best Period Hair Styling
and/or Character Hair Styling
 Barbie
Ivana Primorac, Marie Larkin, Clare Corsick

Chevalier
 Roo Maurice, Francesco Pegoretti

The Color Purple
 Lawrence Davis, Andrea Mona Bowman, Tym Wallace

Guardians of The Galaxy Vol. 3
 Cassandra Lyn Russek, Stephanie Fenner, Peter Tothpal, Connie Criswell

Maestro
 Kay Georgiou, Lori McCoy-Bell, Jameson Eaton, Amanda Duffy-Evans

TELEVISION SERIES -LIMITED, MINISERIES OR MOVIE FOR TELEVISION

6.
Best Contemporary Make-up
 Abbot Elementary
 Alisha L. Baijounas, Emilia Werynska, Jenn Bennett, Constance Foe

The Bear
 Ignacia Soto-Aguilar, Nicole Rogers

The Idol
 Kirsten Sage Coleman, Mandy
Artusato, Jessie Bishop, Erin Blinn

The Last of Us
 Connie Parker, Joanna
Mireau, Joanne Preece, Danielle Hanson

Poker Face
 Amy L. Forsythe, Heidi Pakdel-Payan, Rebecca Levine, Shannon Dollison

7.
Best Period and /or Character Make-up
 Ahsoka
 Alexei Dmitriew, Cristina Waltz, Alex Perrone, Cale Thomas

The Crown
 Cate Hall, Emilie Yong-Mills, Debbie Ormrod, Stacey Holman,

Daisy Jones & The Six
 Rebecca Wachtel, RJ McCasland, Sherri Simmons, Michele Tyminski Schoenbach

Lessons in Chemistry
 Miho Suzuki Herpich, Martina Kohl

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
 Patricia Regan, Joseph A. Campayno, Claus Lulla, Michael Laudati

8.
 TIE
- Best Special Make-up Effects - TIE
 Ahsoka
 Alexei Dmitriew, Cristina Waltz, Ana Gabriela Quinonez, Ian Goodwin

The Fall of the House of Usher
 Ozzy Alvarez, Justin Raleigh, Kelsey Berk, Harlow MacFarlane

The Last of Us
 Barrie Gower, Paul Spateri, Sarah Gower, Paula Eden

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
 Mike Marino, Richard Redlefsen, Kevin Kirkpatrick

Star Trek Picard
 James MacKinnon, Hugo Villasenor, Bianca Appice, Vincent VanDyke

The Witcher
 Mark Coulier, Deb Watson, Stephen Murphy, Josh Weston

9.
Best Contemporary Hair Styling


The Bear
 Ally Vickers, Angela Brasington, Melanie Shaw

The Idol
 Christopher Fulton, Gloria Conrad, Kamaura Eley, Kya Bilal

The Morning Show
 Nicole Venables, Jennifer Petrovich, Janine Thompson, Lona Vigi

Ted Lasso
 Nicola Austin

You People
 Tinisha Boyd, Alyson Black-Barrie, Lisa Buford, Tracey Macky

10.
Best Period and/or Character Hair Styling
 The Crown
Cate Hall, Emilie Yong- Mills, Francesca Hissey, Oonagh Bagley

The Gilded Age
 Sean Flanigan, Christine Fennell-Harlan, Jonathan Sharpless, Aaron Kinchen

Lessons in Chemistry
 Teressa Hill, Carol Mitchell, Juan Nunez, Sharisse Fine

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
 Kimberley Spiteri, KeLeen Snowgren

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story
 Nic Collins, Giorgio Galliero

TELEVISION SPECIAL, ONE HOUR OR MORE LIVE PROGRAM SERIES

11.
Best Contemporary Make-up
 American Idol - Season 6
 Tonia Green, Gina Ghiglieri, Natalie Malchev, Michael Anthony

Dancing with the Stars
 Julie Socash, Donna Bard, Lois Harriman, Sarah Woolf

Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards
 Thad Nalitz, Alison Gladieux, Christina Jimenez, Kathy Santiago

Saturday Night Live
 Louie Zakarian, Amy Tagliamonti, Jason Milani, Young Bek

The Voice
 Darcy Gilmore, Gina Ghiglieri, Kristene Bernard, Marylin Lee Spiegel

12.
 Best Period and/or Character Make-up
 The Boulet Brothers' Halfway to Halloween TV Special
 Swanthula Boulet, Dracmorda Boulet

Dancing with the Stars
 Julie Socash, Brian Sipe, James MacKinnon, Tyson Fountaine

Saturday Night Live
 Louie Zakarian, Amy Tagliamonti, Jason Milani, Joanna Pisani

13. Best Special Make-up Effects
 Dancing with the Stars
 Brian Sipe, James MacKinnon, Cary Ayers, Julie Socash

Saturday Night Live
 Louie Zakarian, Jason Milani, Bradon Grether, Tom Denier Jr.

14.
Best Contemporary Hair Styling
 American Idol
 Dean Banowetz, Amber Maher, Kimi Messina, Lalisa Turner

Dancing with the Stars
 Kimi Messina, Joe Matke, Amber Nicholle Maher, Marion Rogers

The Voice
 Jerilynn Stephens, Darbie Wieczorek, Lalisa Turner, Suzette Boozer

Kids' Choice Awards 2023
 Jerilynn Stephens, Kimi Messina, Joe Matke, Suzette Boozer

65th Annual Grammy Awards
 Brian Steven Banks

15. Best Period and/or Character Hair Styling
 The Academy Awards 2023
Anthony Wilson, Jennifer Guerrero, Myo Lai, Florence Witherspoon

Dancing with the Stars
 Kimi Messina, Dwayne Ross, Joe Matke, Brittany Spaulding

Hannah Waddingham: Home for Christmas
Debbie Dannell, Lewis Pallett, Lisa Houghton

DAYTIME TELEVISION
GAME SHOW OR TALK SHOW


16.
Best Make-up
 The Big Nailed It Baking Challenge
 Moira Frazier, Denise Baker, Ryan Randall, LaLisa Turner

The Bold and the Beautiful
 Christine Lai-Johnson, Hajja Barnes, Briana Garcia,
Daniela Delgado

The Boulet Brothers' Dragula
 Swanthula Boulet, Dracmorda Boulet

The Kelly Clarkson Show
 Chanty LaGrana, Gloria Elias-Foeillet, Valente Frazier, Monica Boyd Lester

The Young and the Restless
 Stacey Browning, Jamie Kelch, Robert Bolger, Riley Nightingall

17.
Best Hair Styling
 The Big Nailed It Baking Challenge
 Moira Frazier, Denise Baker, Ryan Randall, LaLisa Turner

The Bold and the Beautiful
 Stephanie
Paugh, Alexis Reyes, Danielle Dubinsky, Karlye Buff

The Kelly Clarkson Show
 Roberto
Ramos, Corey Morris, Tara Copeland, Adam Long

Snake Oil
 Crystal Broedel, Karen Stein

The Young and the Restless
 Lauren
Mendoza, Justin Jackson, Michelle Corona, Diana Santana

CHILDREN AND TEEN TELEVISION PROGRAMMING

18.
Best Make-up
American Born Chinese
 Jorjee Linda Douglass, Mara Rouse, Nicole Hawkyard, Ralis Kahn

Danger Force
 Michael Johnston, Brad Look, Kevin
Westmore, Orlando Marin

Goosebumps
 Zabrina Wanjiru Matiru, Werner Pretorius, Krista Hann, Felix Fox

Monster High 2
 Leah Ehman, Gila Bois, Kiara Desjarlais, Lindsay Pilkey

The Santa Clauses
 Erica Preus, Howard Berger, Scott Stoddard, Eryn Krueger Mekash

19.
Best Hair Styling
 Danger Force
 Joe Matke, Danyell Weinberg Alexis Stafford

Monster High 2
 Debra Frances Wiebe, Tammy Lim, Julie McHaffie, Sharon Markell

One Piece
 Amanda Ross-McDonald, Vera Alimanova, Odette Rebok, Ermine Kirstein-Venter

The Santa Clauses
 Anissa Emily Salazar, Nina Adado, Morgan Ferrando, Patricia Lansingh

Saturdays
 Ruhamah Taylor, Brittany Powell, Kelvin Ingram Jr., Nadling Fletcher

COMMERCIALS & MUSIC VIDEOS

20.
Best Make-up
American Horror Story: Delicate
 Kerry Ann Herta, Jason Collins, Alyssa Morgan, Orlando Marin

Capital One – Quicksilver "Holiday Night Fever" with John Travolta as Santa
 Michael Ornelaz, Scott Stoddard, Alexei Dmitriew, Connie Criswell

Doja Cat – Demons
 Olha Tarnovetska, Catherine Paschen, Nicolas D. Gonzalez, Patrick Bradberry

GEICO – The Ease Specialist: Wormhole Edition
 Jennifer Aspinall, Leonard MacDonald, Alla Sigga Jonsdotti

GM – NETFLIX: Will Ferrell Super Bowl Ad
 Justin Raleigh, Tony Alvarez, Kelsey Berk, Jamie Kelman

21.
Best Hair Styling
 American Horror Story: Delicate
 Joe Matke, Jeri Baker, Johnny Lomeli

Angel (Halle Bailey)
 Tinisha Boyd, Nena Davis

GM – NETFLIX: Will Ferrell Super Bowl Ad
 Cheryl Marks, Allyson Joyner, Vanessa Price

HelloFresh|Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3: From the Cubicle to the Cosmos
 Ashleigh Childers

Scott for Scotts Ad
 Tiphanie Baum

THEATRICAL PRODUCTIONS (Live Stage)

22.
Best Make-up
 Die Frau ohne Schatten Opera by Richard Strauss
 Jeanna Parham, Melanie Birch, Denise Gutierrez, Lisa Patnoe

Don Giovanni
 Samantha Wiener, Brandi Strona, Nicole Rodrigues, Nathalie Eidt

Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical
 Robyn-Marie Rebbe, Chloe Nil Acerol, Ashley Roller, Angelina Avallone

Frida
 Samantha Wiener, Brandi Strona, Nicole Rodrigues, Kelso Millett

MADCAP - San Francisco Ballet
 Maurisa Rondeau, Gerd Mairandres, Jordan Plath, Toby Mayer

23. Best Hair Styling
 The Barber of Seville
 Y. Sharon Peng

Bolero - San Francisco Ballet
 Thomas Richards-Keyes, Ksenia Antonoff, Melissa Kallstrom, Robert Mrazik

Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical
 Robyn-Marie Rebbe, Chloe Nil Acerol, Elizabeth Printz, Thomas Augustine

Jane Austen Unscripted: Tea At Pemberley
 Laura Caponera

Marriage of Figaro
Samantha Wiener, Danielle Richter, Jacki Noccerino, Morgan Sellars

The MUAHS Awards are sponsored by
Presenting Level:
Ardell;
Platinum Level:
Eminence Organic Skin Care;
Gold Level: Bespoke Pro Designs, Kizo Lab, Le Mieux Skin Care;
Silver Level: belif Skincare, Dr. Groot Scalp & Haircare, MAC Cosmetics, Premiere Products Inc., RCMA Makeup. Media Sponsors: The Hollywood Reporter, The Powder Group, Shoot Online, Variety, The Wrap.

Check out the MUAHS Awards: Twitter,
Instagram,
TikTok ,
Facebook
For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit
For Media Credentials:
CLICK HERE

SPONSORSHIP CONTACT:
Dan Evans . IngleDodd Media
[email protected] . 310.207.4410
2023 Awards Sizzle Reel:

TALENT RELATIONS CONTACT:
 Marley Wittuck
. [email protected]

Media Contact:
 Cheri Warner
1-818-760-8995
[email protected]

SOURCE Make-Up Artists & Hair Stylists Guild (MUAHS, IATSE Local 706)

MENAFN02012024003732001241ID1107677235

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search