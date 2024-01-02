Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Cover For Green Compost Recycling Bins (TRO-973)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PITTSBURGH, Jan. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "I recycle organic waste and I wanted a hassle-free way to use my green compost recycling bin during the winter," said an inventor, from Ottawa, Ontario, Canada. "So I invented the G B C MARK 1. My design would prevent ice and snow from accumulating on the top of the bin and jamming up the lock."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective cover to protect the lock on a green compost recycling bin from getting jammed shut due to ice and snow during the winter. It also offers animal and weather resistant qualities. As a result, it saves time and it eliminates hassles. The invention features a simple and durable design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for households that recycle organic waste. Additionally, a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Toronto sales office of

It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

