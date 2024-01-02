Internet Of Things (Iot) Analytics Global Strategic Business Report 2024: Growing Iot Ecosystem - The Cornerstone For Growth In The Market To 2030

Manufacturing, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 30% CAGR and reach US$55.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Energy & Utilities segment is estimated at 25.7% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The content provided covers two main topics: geothermal power and influencer market insights. In the geothermal power section, it discusses the growing role of geothermal energy in the transition to clean energy, its advantages, technologies used for harnessing it, and the associated costs and financing aspects. It also touches on the impact of COVID-19 on geothermal development and provides an overview of the global market outlook, including geothermal power installed capacity and patent activity.

In the influencer market insights section, it addresses the effects of COVID-19 and a potential global recession, emphasizes the significance of analytics and IoT analytics for growth, highlights the dominance of the United States in the market, identifies manufacturing as the largest end-use industry, and provides insights into competitors' market share and competitive presence.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $8.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 31.1% CAGR

The Internet of Things (IoT) Analytics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$8.4 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$13.9 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 31.1% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 22% and 22.9% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 28.1% CAGR.

Key Attributes: