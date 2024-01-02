(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Indian Passenger Car Passive and Active Safety Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The study provides forecasts for this market until 2030, examines the factors driving and restraining growth, and identifies the opportunities emerging from the changes in this space for industry participants to leverage.

The report analyzes the emerging passive and active safety standards for passenger cars in India. It takes a look at the strategies of key OEMs concerning these standards and examines the impact of these strategies on the Indian passenger car safety ecosystem.

The Indian automotive industry is at a tipping point, with a range of factors, such as increasing urbanization and congestion, shifting consumer preference towards connectivity, the transition toward electric vehicles, and growing demand for safer cars, changing the dynamics of the market.

The Indian government's push to reduce road fatalities and the introduction of the Bharat New Car Assessment Programme (BNCAP) are also driving original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to offer lifesaving passive and active safety systems as standard equipment. The applications included are airbags, seatbelts, seatbelt reminder (SBR) systems, speed warning systems (SWS), anti-lock braking systems (ABS), electronic stability programs (ESP), and electronic brakeforce distribution (EBD) systems.

2. Bharat New Car Assessment Program (BNCAP)



Bharat New Car Assessment Program (BNCAP): Crash Testing Mandates

BNCAP: Assessment Point Distribution BNCAP: Rating Scheme

