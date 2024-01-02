               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Intermediate Capital Group Plc : Block Listing Six Monthly Return


1/2/2024 10:31:43 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Intermediate Capital Group PLC (“ICG”) (the“Company”)

BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN

Date: 2 January 2024

Name of applicant: Intermediate Capital Group PLC
Name of scheme: Save As You Earn Plan 2004
Period of return: From: 29 June 2023 To: 29 December 2023
Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return: 89,809
Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for): Nil
Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see 5): 18,288
Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period: 71,521


Name of contact: Andrew Lewis
Telephone number of contact: +44 (0)20 3545 2000 (FAO Company Secretary)


