Intermediate Capital Group Plc : Block Listing Six Monthly Return

BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN
Date: 2 January 2024
| Name of applicant:
| Intermediate Capital Group PLC
| Name of scheme:
| Save As You Earn Plan 2004
| Period of return:
| From:
| 29 June 2023
| To:
| 29 December 2023
| Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:
| 89,809
| Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):
| Nil
| Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see 5):
| 18,288
| Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:
| 71,521
| Name of contact:
| Andrew Lewis
| Telephone number of contact:
| +44 (0)20 3545 2000 (FAO Company Secretary)
